A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 50 and Ervin Road (County Road 31) on Thursday afternoon resulted in the death of a New Marshfield woman.
Deceased is Freda Carsey.
The crash occurred at approximately 2:59 p.m. on Oct. 22.
According to a press release from the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a 2012 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Ruth A. Krebs, was traveling westbound on Route 50 when it collided with a 2008 Toyota Camry, driven by Carsey.
Carsey's vehicle was traveling southbound on Ervin Road when it failed to yield from a stop sign while crossing Route 50. Carsey's vehicle was then reportedly struck by Krebs' vehicle, OSHP reported.
A passenger from Carsey’s vehicle, a 12-year-old, RJ Socia, was flown from the scene to Children’s Hospital by a medical helicopter with life threatening injuries, the press release stated.
Krebs was taken to O’Bleness Memorial Hospital by Athens County EMS, along with her 16-year-old passenger, Kaylee A. Krebs. Both sustained serious injuries, according to the OSHP press release.
Carsey was pronounced dead on scene by the Athens County Coroner’s Office, the OSHP reported.
The OSHP was assisted on the scene by Athens County EMS, the Richland Area Volunteer Fire Department, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
This crash remains under investigation.
The OSHP reminds motorists to yield the right of way at a stop sign.
