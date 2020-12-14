From staff reports
The Hocking College-owned and operated Black Diamond Distillery and Star Brick Brewing are pleased to partner with an area development agency to develop and launch a new line of craft beverage products to be featured at the new Black Diamond Tavern in Shawnee.
Black Diamond Development is renovating one of the Little Cities of Black Diamonds — a patchwork of towns built up during the heydey of coal mining — in Shawnee.
“With the development in Shawnee of a 400-site campground, The Black Diamond Tavern, and a brewery and distillery, Shawnee will reinvent its coal mining past as an eco-tourism destination in the heart of the Wayne National Forest,” a Hocking College press release stated.
The Black Diamond Tavern, which opened this month, is partnering with Hocking College to produce the Black Diamond Lager and the Black Diamond IPA.
“This partnership not only promotes the rich history of the region, it creates new opportunities for the future,” said Sean Terrell, Dean of Workforce Development at Hocking College. “This partnership will give students who are enrolled in the College’s Fermentation Science Program an opportunity to create new recipes based on the traditions of the region, to locally brand new products, and create new concepts that will support economic growth in our communities.”
The parties intend to co-produce and package a line of Black Diamond Beers. The tavern will also sell rum and moonshine distilled by the university in Nelsonville.
Hocking College Master Brewer Eric Hedin added that the association with Black Diamond allows “students to see the business component of the brewing industry.”
