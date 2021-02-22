The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ohio’s nursing homes has dropped significantly to 343 new cases last week compared to the peak of 2,832 new cases in December, the Ohio Governor’s Office reported Monday.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine noted during a Monday press conference that the number of nursing-home cases continues to drop due to vaccinations in long-term facilities. The governor recently sent a letter to nursing home administrators to remind them about regulations for visitation.

Per federal regulations regarding long-term care facilities outlined by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a long-term care facility may allow visitation if the facility has no outbreak testing ongoing, as well as if the community in which the facility rests has a COVID-19 positivity rate of less than 10 percent.

“Compassionate care” visits which are special visits in which a family member or other visitor provides comfort, support, and assistance to a resident whose well-being is suffering, are always permitted, Gov. Mike DeWine noted during a press conference on Monday.

Compassionate care visitation can occur when a resident has recently enrolled in a home and is struggling without his or her family, a resident who was typically talkative is displaying emotional distress by withdrawing from others and not talking, when a resident is no longer responding during virtual visitation, and when a resident with dementia has a dramatically progressed.

The Ohio Department of Health unveiled a new feature on its virtual dashboard that highlights the state of visitation for long-term care facilities by county.

In Athens County, four long-term care facilities are registered with the state and appear on the new long-term care facility dashboard: Arcadia Valley Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, located in Coolville; Close to Home, Inc., located in Albany; The Laurels, located in Athens; and Lindley Inn, located in The Plains.

As of Monday, long-term care facilities that permit outdoor visitation include the following: The Laurels and Close to Home. Facilities that permit indoor visitation include the following: Arcadia Valley Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation and Close to Home, Inc.

All four facilities allow for “window” visitation at this time, according to the dashboard.

In Athens County, ODH reported that 13 of the county’s 30 deaths are related to long-term care facilities. Several deaths reported in January of this year were added to the county’s total in recent weeks, with the lag in reporting associated with time needed to process death certificates.

