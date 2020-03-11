P
lans are under way for a nearly $10 million apartment complex in The Plains.
In a complex called Limestone Apartments, the 46 new housing units would be built at 11538 Valley Drive, which is off Connett Road, and across the street from The Plains Elementary School. The site consists of a little more than five acres.
Frontier Community Services of Chillicothe is the developer. That’s the same company that did the Sandstone Family Apartments on North Plains Road in the Plains.
“Frontier has applied for funding,” confirmed Todd Valentine, Frontier’s director of development services. “This is the ‘proposal’ stage of the application (to the Ohio Housing Finance Agency). Funding award announcements will be made on May 20th…”
The total development cost of the project is $9,942,236, according to Valentine.
Developers hope construction can begin “in the first half of 2021,” according to the project website, which says, “The proposed development is expected to serve moderate income families with affordable rents.”
“A strong market need (for housing) exists in Athens County for qualified families living and working in the area,” Valentine said.
The architectural plans show six buildings, five of them with apartments. The sixth is a community building.
“The proposed living accommodations have been designed as 16 two-bedroom units with one bathroom, 30 three-bedroom units with two bathrooms,” according to the website. “Units will be configured in a mix of ranch-style buildings and two-story walk-up buildings.”
Frontier Services has “built more than 60 communities throughout Ohio,” according to the website – https://limestoneapts.com/.
