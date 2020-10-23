A federal judge this week denied a Cincinnati-based neo-Nazi group’s request to dismiss a lawsuit that was brought against it by former Athens County resident William Burke, who was severely injured at the 2017 “unite the right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Judge Michael Watson of the Southern District of Ohio ruled that The Traditionalist Worker Party’s (TWP) — one of many far-right hate groups present at the 2017 rally that were sued by Burke — conspired with other organizations to violate Burke’s rights.
“Bill and I hope this lawsuit will ultimately lead to the dismantling of the Traditionalist Worker Party. They are a despicable organization founded upon hatred, bigotry, and violence. Judge Watson’s decision here is a step in the right hit direction,” Michael Fradin, Burke’s attorney, said in a statement.
TWP is a Southern Poverty Law Center designated hate group that “advocates for racially pure nations and communities and blames Jews for many of the world’s problems.”
In June, TWP and its Cincinnati-based lawyer James E. Kolenich denied Burke’s allegations that the organization intentionally inflicted physical and emotional distress on him after Ohio resident Alex Fields. Jr. drove a car into a crowd of counter-protesters, including Burke, who were demonstrating the white nationalists’ march on Charlottesville.
The attack resulted in Burke sustaining “significant head injuries,” according to a report in The Athens NEWS.
Burke, who now lives in Dayton, also experienced emotional trauma after witnessing the death of Heather Hayer, who was struck by Fields’ vehicle, the lawsuit alleged.
TWP argued in the June motion that the “true nature” of the alleged physical and emotional damages Burke endured are civil assault or battery claims, not a criminal ones; and are therefore no longer within the statute of limitations under Ohio law.
Burke alleged that TWP and other hate groups present at the rally were negligent in perpetrating acts of terrorism, incitement and violence which all caused Burke to suffer physical injuries.
TWP denied those claims asking the court to dismiss the suit arguing they’re all also no longer within the statute of limitations.
Watson this week denied to rule on those claims, deferring to state courts since they’re matters of state law.
TWP argued in June the case must also be thrown out based on improper venue, arguing that Burke could not sue the organization in an Ohio federal court when the incident occurred in Virginia, despite Judge Watson denying that same claim weeks earlier.
Watson, for the second time, ruled that Burke could sue TWP in Ohio because he alleged that much of the hate group’s planning for the rally was done on The Daily Stormer, an online message board operated from Ohio where white nationalists congregate to chat.
Burke alleged that TWP also engaged in racketeering with other hate groups by providing financial and logistical support that allowed the rally to occur. Watson said the federal court wouldn’t rule on that claim until both parties reach a settlement in mediation. A judge has since assigned a mediator to work with TWP and Burke.
Kolenich did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Watson's ruling.
Burke’s legal battle against TWP is just one of many efforts on his part to dismantle far-right extremist groups in court.
He was awarded $5,000 in January from David Duke, the former grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, in a judgment entry, according to a previous report in The NEWS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.