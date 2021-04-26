A Nelsonville woman died following a one-vehicle crash Sunday evening.

Deceased is Marcia Edwards, 52.

At approximately 7:18 p.m., the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a crash on State Route 144 near mile post 3.

Edwards was driving a 2003 Toyota Tundra eastbound on State Route 144 when her vehicle reportedly traveled off the right side of the roadway, where it overcorrected, drove off of the left side of the roadway and ultimately overturned, the Patrol stated in a press release.

Edwards succumbed to her injuries, and she was pronounced dead at the scene by the Athens County Coroner’s Office.

Troopers from the Athens Post were assisted on scene by the Coolville Fire Department and Athens County EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.

Editor's note: This article has been corrected to reflect the date of the crash. It occurred on April 25.

