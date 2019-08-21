Nelsonville residents will have a choice on the ballot in the November general election this year to decide whether to de-penalize minor misdemeanor marijuana offenses inside the city limits, just like the city of Athens did in 2017.
The Athens County Board of Elections (BOE) last Friday certified the marijuana de-penalization initiative – which mirrors much of the language placed on the ballot in Athens in 2017 – to be on the Nelsonville ballot.
However, the elections board chose not to certify a similar marijuana de-penalization initiative petition for the ballot in the village of Trimble this year. Saraquioa Bryant, president of Grassroots Ohioans (the group responsible for the Athens initiative and that worked on these other local ballot issues as well), said last Friday that while the initiative had enough valid signatures of Trimble voters to get on the ballot, Trimble’s fiscal officer failed to return that petition to the Board of Elections after a 10-day wait period. Trimble is a small town located in Trimble Township of Athens County.
“They (BOE) said there’s enough good signatures, sent it back to them (Trimble), then they failed to submit it to the ballot… It’s a procedural error,” Bryant said.
A similar procedural issue with Nelsonville city government kept the marijuana de-penalization initiative off the ballot in that city last November as well.
If the initiative is approved by Nelsonville voters, fines for anybody found with minor-misdemeanor levels of marijuana (use of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of less than 200 grams of the flower itself, or less than 10 grams of liquid hashish) on their person could still be charged by police, but would be subject to a fine of zero dollars. All court costs for those crimes would be reduced to zero dollars as well.
This initiative mirrors the Athens Cannabis Ordinance, or “TACO,” which Athens city voters passed overwhelmingly in 2017.
“It’s important to continue to pass de-criminalization laws because it incentivizes police away from harassing cannabis patients,” Bryant said. “People understand that it should be the lowest law-enforcement priority. Making no fines and no court costs sends a message to the legislature as well that people in this community don’t want people getting harassed for cannabis offenses. It’s time to legalize it, but those are the baby steps to change.”
Under these laws, while misdemeanor marijuana crimes are de-penalized, a citation under TACO in Athens or the new Nelsonville initiative is still a misdemeanor drug citation, which appears on somebody’s record.
Athens City Law Director Lisa Eliason has said that since 1990, the Athens City Prosecutor’s office has had the option to provide a plea deal to people who have been cited for marijuana possession, which amends the charge to a lesser “disorderly conduct” charge that does not count as a “drug conviction.” The fine is reduced to $50.
IN RELATED NEWS, when the Ohio Legislature and governor (Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill into law on July 30) moved to legalize the sale and production of hemp and hemp products in Ohio, some in the criminal-justice community have raised concerns that this will make it harder to prosecute marijuana crimes, and in fact is already doing so in various municipalities in the state (and in other states where hemp legalization has gone into effect).
Specifically, a THC (the psychoactive component of marijuana) level of 0.3 percent or less is legal in hemp products, but anything above that remains illegal in Ohio. The problem is, most law enforcement agencies in the state don’t have an effective and timely way to test for THC levels in marijuana or hemp.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost wrote in a letter to Ohio’s prosecutors soon after the hemp legalization measure was approved that it could take “several months” for the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to obtain equipment to test those products. However, Yost said in follow-up interviews with news outlets in early August that his office would provide whatever funding is necessary to ensure felony-level marijuana possession and trafficking cases could be charged by prosecutors.
Still, that means that many misdemeanor marijuana possession cases in Ohio are now in limbo or else aren’t being prosecuted at all, since law enforcement can’t prove in a timely or affordable manner whether the substance in question is illegal marijuana or legal hemp, which both have some level of THC.
Eliason said earlier this week that while marijuana use and possession is still “illegal” in Athens, no such cases have been brought to the City Prosecutor’s office (which prosecutes non-felony crimes in Athens County Municipal Court) since hemp was legalized in Ohio, from either the Athens Police Department or the Ohio University Police Department.
However, that doesn’t mean that those cases won’t be going through the Municipal Court’s diversion program, Eliason said. The NEWS hasn’t been able to find any examples of the Athens Police Department charging people for misdemeanor marijuana crimes since TACO passed in Athens, but the Ohio University Police Department has continued to charge people for those crimes (so students and others should be careful with marijuana use while on or near OU property).
The NEWS received an OUPD crime log Wednesday morning showing that a female student was cited for possession of marijuana by the OUPD on OU’s West Green on Tuesday. Officers had been alerted based on residential housing reporting “an odor of marijuana.”
