Flower crown

A fresh flower crown adorns the head of a concert-goer as bubbles float through the air at the Main Stgae during the Nelsonville Music Festival on June 8, 2019.

 Ellee Achten

The annual Nelsonville Music Festival, typically held in early June on Hocking College’s campus, has been canceled for the second year in a row.

The announcement was made Friday on the festival’s social media pages and website.

“We wanted nothing more than to bring our friends and family together, under the early summer Ohio sky, and remind all of us that we have more things in common than we sometimes remember,” the statement said. “We all love and need live music, art, and community. We will be that community for you again, but just not in person this coming June.”

Although the event will not proceed in-person this year, coordinators of the festival hope to host smaller events in the summer and fall, according to the statement.

“NMF always has and always will err on the side of safety,” the social media statement said. “We truly appreciate your continued patience and understanding.”

In-person activities for the festival were also canceled last year due to the pandemic, but Stuart’s Opera House, the non-profit behind the festival, and Ohio University’s Scripps College of Communication and the School of Media Arts & Studies teamed up to create an extensive virtual music festival, featuring talent like Angela Perley, Snarls and CAAMP.

Donations can be made to Stuart's Opera House by going to their website. Stuart's offers free after-school music and arts programs for underprivileged children and a variety of other programs that benefit the local community.

