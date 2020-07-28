The Nelsonville Music Festival announced Tuesday that its virtual event will premiere on its YouTube channel beginning at 8 p.m. on Aug. 21-22.
Each night will feature a different lineup of artists including: Mandolin Orange, Hot Tuna, Shovels & Rope, Todd Snider, Haley Heynderickx, Bedouine, CAAMP, Joan Shelley, Tre Burt, Vieux Farka Toure, Cedric Burnside, Lydia Loveless, Snarls, Counterfeit Madison, Steve Poltz, Leggy, Hubby Jenkins, Angela Perley, Lisa Bella Donna, Ernie Johnson From Detroit, Water Witches, The D-Rays, Caitlin Kraus, the Stuart’s Afterschool Music Program, among others.
Stuart’s Opera House, a non-profit theater in Nelsonville, produces the festival each year and the event serves as a crucial fundraiser for the venue. While the festival videos will be available to view for free online, organizers strongly encourage viewers to donate to the opera house so the event can continue in the future.
Tim Peacock, executive director of Stuart’s Opera House and the Nelsonville Music Festival previously said in a statement that because of the financial strain due to COVID-19, he hopes the donations made to the virtual festival will help the small non-profit make it through the financially difficult year.
Those interested in donating to help support paid, educational positions for students involved in the festival’s production can email Josh Antonuccio at antonucn@ohio.edu or by calling 740-753-1924.
“I feel we all need something positive to look forward to right now,” Peacock previously said. “We all recognize that art and music is critical to our collective mental well-being and 2020, so far, has been hard on everyone. Having an event like this allows us to be creative during a pandemic and is a way of gathering the NMF community, even if it’s just digitally.”
