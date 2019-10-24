An Athens County grand jury indicted a Nelsonville man last week on a large number of sexual assault, child pornography and other felony-level charges, alleging that he raped two underage girls, one as young as 12.
Michael Stephen Ray Bedunah, II, 38, of Nelsonville, was indicted on Oct. 18 on eight counts of first-degree felony counts of rape; four third-degree felony counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor; two second-degree felony counts of corrupting another with drugs; two fourth-degree felony counts of gross sexual imposition; 10 second-degree felony counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance; five second-degree felony counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor; and one first-degree felony count of trafficking in persons.
Bedunah is scheduled to be arraigned in Athens County Common Pleas Court next Wednesday (Oct. 30), according to a release from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office sent Friday. He’s currently incarcerated at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said Tuesday that the charges relate to Bedunah allegedly committed the crimes cited above against two young girls, aged 12 and 15. Blackburn said the case started out as an investigation by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, through its detective who’s assigned to Athens County Children Services.
Blackburn said Bedunah was arrested on Oct. 11 for charges related to the first victim – the 12-year-old girl – and then a second victim was found on Oct. 12 (the 15-year-old girl). He was indicted the next week.
Blackburn declined to comment further, though he did say the crimes were alleged to have occurred in multiple locations, including in other jurisdictions. He said the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office “helped us in meeting with one of the victims.”
