A Nelsonville man was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted in Athens County Common Pleas Court Tuesday for sexually assaulting two young girls, among a litany of other felony sex crimes.
Michael Stephen Ray Bedunah II, 39, of Nelsonville, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges relating to him drugging and sexually assaulting two minor girls, ages 12 and 15, as well as recording the sexual assaults with his cellphone.
Athens County Common Pleas Judge Patrick Lang convicted Bedunah on eight first-degree felony counts of rape; four third-degree felony counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor; two fourth-degree felony counts of gross sexual imposition; 10 second-degree felony counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented performance; five second-degree felony counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor; and a first-degree felony count of trafficking in persons.
Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn reported in a news release Tuesday that Judge Lang classified Bedunah as a Tier III sex offender, and ordered five years of post-release control should he ever be released from prison (that possibility is under the control of the Ohio Parole Board, the release notes). Bedunah will be eligible for parole under Ohio law after serving 10 years in prison.
“It was discovered in October of 2019 that Bedunah was having sexual contact with minors, ages 12 and 15,” Blackburn said in the release. “Bedunah was providing drugs to the victims and would then have sexual contact with the victims and take pictures or record his crimes on his cell phone. Because of the cooperative investigation between the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and the Prosecutor’s Office, a second victim was located and helped lead to today’s life sentence.”
Blackburn confirmed Tuesday that the mother of the younger victim in this case was convicted in February this year on two third-degree felony counts of endangering children in relation to this case.
The Nelsonville woman, 39, was sentenced last month to four years in prison on those two felony counts by Athens County Common Pleas Judge George McCarthy. (The NEWS is not naming the woman to avoid inadvertently identifying her daughter.)
A grand jury indicted that woman December on the two endangering children charges as well as two first-degree felony counts of trafficking in persons – commercial sex acts. However, those two trafficking charges were dismissed as a result of a plea agreement reached with the Prosecutor’s Office in exchange for her guilty plea.
