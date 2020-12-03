A Nelsonville man faces multiple drug-related charges after a search warrant was executed at a Nelsonville residence, resulting in the discovery of 10 grams of heroin.
Jordan Dixon, 28, was arrested Tuesday by the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.
Officials with the prosecutor’s office, in conjunction with the Nelsonville Police Department, executed the warrant on Dec. 1 at 482 Scott St. in Nelsonville.
The search warrant was reportedly conducted after information was obtained from a recent arrest in Perry County of Leesha Santek for possession of and trafficking of heroin, the Athens County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Charges against Dixon were filed in Athens County Municipal Court for trafficking in heroin; permitting drug abuse; possessing criminal tools and possession of heroin, all fifth-degree felonies.
During the search, a 17-year-old juvenile who was reportedly under the influence of heroin was located in the residence, transported to the Nelsonville Police Department and released to a guardian. Athens County Children Services was also notified, the prosecutor's office said.
In addition to the heroin discovered, drug abuse instruments and several electronic devices were allegedly found in the residence and confiscated, the press release said.
Dixon is currently under indictment in Athens County Common Pleas Court on a third-degree felony count of tampering with evidence and fifth-degree felony charges of possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs, according to court documents.
Those charges stem from a search warrant executed on Dec. 30, 2019 at 71 Main St. in Chauncey, in which Dixon was found in the house along with cocaine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.
Dixon was released after meeting conditions of a $10,000 bond with 10 percent allowed.
Considering the new charges, the prosecutor’s office has filed a notice of violation of bond for Dixon on the previous charges, according to the release.
Dixon is currently being held in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
