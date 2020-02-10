Nelsonville’s deputy auditor was indicted today (Feb. 10) on multiple felony counts relating to her allegedly fabricating payrolls records and stealing in excess of $40,000 from the city of Nelsonville.
Stephanie Wilson, 46, of Stewart, was indicted by an Athens County grand jury today on a fourth-degree felony count of tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony count of forgery, and a third-degree felony count of telecommunications fraud.
According to a release from Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn’s office, recently elected Nelsonville City Auditor Taylor Sappington reported several “irregularities in the payroll and direct deposit reports” to Blackburn’s office earlier this year.
“Wilson, who worked for the city of Nelsonville as a deputy auditor and was responsible for payroll since 2012, is accused of fabricating payroll records to have money electronically transferred to an account under her control,” the release from Blackburn’s office reads. “The amount of alleged theft is in excess of $40,000.00.”
Blackburn explained in a brief interview Monday that Wilson has agreed to step down from her position with the city of Nelsonville, as well as step down from an unrelated position as a member of Federal Hocking Local Schools' School Board.
Blackburn’s office executed a search warrant on Wilson’s office last Wednesday. Wilson is “currently cooperative” with the prosecutor’s office, the release explained, and will appear for arraignment at a later date.
The release notes that the Prosecutor’s Office has asked for assistance on investigating this case from Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office. It added that Sappington – who is a former Nelsonville City Council member – has been cooperating with the investigation and “open to finding the issues with the Nelsonville finances.”
Sappington won election in November, beating former Auditor Garry Dickerson (402 to 372 votes) who had held that office since 2014. Blackburn said he was "grateful" to Sappington for "uncovering this and reporting this to us."
Blackburn added that his office is still working to get to the bottom of "several issues that have now come up with practices in the city of Nelsonville regarding payroll and (related) processes."
Wonder when they'll catch the Water Dept here in Nelsonville for the same thing. Example: I paid less than a 100 dollars for water 2 years in a row than my water bill jacked up the beginning of 2019 & they say they came and checked my water meter when I wasnt home? REALLY? my water bill has been over 100 now since then! Everybody is having the same issues including elderly people and their being told the same thing so whats Nelsonville really trying to do to us? Were the good folks of this place trying to make a living but with people such as this is hard in Nelsonville. Its already a little town. Shouldnt be our doing to raise our water bills just to fix the 18th century water lines below us! Thats the cities issues not us poor people like damn!
GOOD JOB NEW AUDITOR TAYLOR SAPPINGTON!
