Kelly Cooke, the executive director of My Sister’s Place in Athens, wants to remind people experiencing domestic violence while stuck at home due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) that her agency is there for them.
Cooke said despite some statistics she’s seen suggesting that domestic violence incidents increase when people are quarantined or otherwise forced to stay together at home, MSP has seen a decrease in calls for help recently after Ohio’s stay-at-home order went into effect several weeks ago.
Cooke said that that doesn’t mean that people aren’t experiencing domestic violence, however.
“I think it probably is because it’s tough to talk on the phone at home,” she said. “A lot of people will call us when they’re out and about… I hadn’t really considered that aspect of that (stay-at-home measure).”
With that in mind, MSP has several other ways that people can reach out to get help. People can message the My Sister’s Place Facebook page in Athens, or they can text the My Sister’s Place directly (740-517-9224). People can also email MSP at info@mspathens.org.
With the text and email options, those communications can be deleted after they happen if needed, Cooke said.
Cooke added that with the coronavirus pandemic, MSP has started to limit the bed space at its Athens shelter. However, she wants to keep encouraging people to call MSP regardless. She said MSP will find a way to help them.
“We’re creatively problem solving with people about finding safe options for housing specifically,” she said.
Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton reminded people during the state government’s daily press conference update Tuesday that there could be an uptick in domestic violence cases due to people being confined together, as well as potentially child abuse, human trafficking and elder abuse.
