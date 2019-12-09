Several Athens businesses have experienced burglaries in the past few weeks, including two in uptown Athens.
The most prominent of these incidents happened in late November, when Brenen’s Coffee Café on South Court Street was broken into (on Thanksgiving night, around 8:30 p.m.) and a safe was stolen.
The Athens Police Department is investigating at least three other cases in addition to the Brenen’s case, two of which involved break-ins at Sol Restaurant & Bar on East State Street on Athens’ Far East Side, and one involving a break-in at O’Betty’s Red Hot! on West Union Street in uptown Athens. No arrests have been made in any of these cases, although Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said in a recent interview that the same suspect might be involved in more than one of the incidents (more on that below).
Jessica Thomas, co-owner of Brenen’s with her husband Josh Thomas, said in a Nov. 29 Facebook post that they have “video and pictures” of a likely male suspect who “got our back door open at Brenen’s and came in and stole our safe,” Thomas wrote. “And used and stole our dolly (to) remove it.”
Thomas asked anyone with information about the incident or the stolen safe to contact the APD with information (you can also report tips to Athens County’s Crime Solvers Anonymous group by called 740 594-3331).
Meanwhile, Sol Restaurant was broken into early in the morning (5 a.m.) on Nov. 19, according to an APD incident report. The report lists the business’ cash drawer as being stolen during the incident.
Another APD incident report notes that Sol was broken into a second time, also in the early morning hours (around 6:30 a.m.), on Nov. 24, though the report notes that the “lone unknown male” suspect didn’t appear to take anything on that occasion.
On that same day (Nov. 24), O’Betty’s was reportedly broken into as well, sometime between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7:29 a.m. Some money was reportedly stolen from the restaurant, according to the APD incident report.
All of these incidents are still under investigation by the APD as of today (Dec. 9), with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office assisting.
“These multiple incidences carry with it the possibility that the same individual is responsible for more than one of these,” county Prosecutor Blackburn said in a brief interview last Friday.
Blackburn reminded local residents, and especially business owners, to “make sure their doors are locked” and to do whatever they can to try to secure their property.
“It’s also probably time to start the conversation again about cameras in uptown and other public areas,” Blackburn said, “…making sure we have surveillance available so if these things happen, we can stop them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.