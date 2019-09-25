Editor's note: This story is a part of our annual My Sister's Place special section, which can be found in our Thursday, Sept. 26 edition, or online by going to https://www.athensnews.com/eedition/. If you'd like to help out, MSP has a wish list for desired donations located here.
The Ohio Legislature recently passed a line-item measure to provide a two-year budget of $1 million to help those affected by domestic violence.
The Ohio Domestic Violence Network (ODVN) pushed for the funding. The nonprofit helps manage nearly 70 organizations that provide support to survivors of domestic violence, said Executive Director Mary O’Doherty.
“Once the legislative session got going, we worked really hard with our members, asking them to call their legislators and tell them how important the funding was and what a difference it could make,” she explained about the process.
The Ohio Attorney General’s office will distribute the money to organizations across the state suggested by ODVN that help survivors of domestic violence.
It’s unclear how much money each of the nearly 70 organizations will receive from the state, but the funds likely will be spent on shelter operations and staffers’ paychecks, O’Doherty said.
Funding for domestic violence support typically comes from the federal government, but these grants are often reduced. That’s why local organizations are looking to state lawmakers for financial support, said Bridget Mahoney, ODVN board chairwoman.
ODVN has been lobbying the Ohio Legislature for a few years to increase funding for domestic violence support in the state since 32 states across the country already provide financial support for survivors, O’Doherty said.
“It was a team effort for the new line item…,” Mahoney explained, “through the media attention over the past, program directors speaking to their local legislators, our executive director Mary O’Doherty speaking to legislators and gaining the help and backing of Rep. Laura Lanese, who then became very instrumental in getting the bill passed.”
State Rep. Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, worked closely with ODVN to help pass the line-item measure, Mahoney said.
Edwards said he strongly backs these efforts. “I was a strong supporter of increased funding for domestic violence programs that was included in the new state budget,” he said. “I think it’s critical that we fund efforts to prevent and support victims. This funding, along with increased funding for our local governments, is an important step forward to help support our constituencies and local communities.
“I’m committed to working with state and local leaders to identify additional ways we can support these types of programs,” he added.
Edwards recently visited My Sister’s Place, the Athens-based shelter for battered women, alongside O’Doherty to show support for survivors.
