Editor's note: This story is a part of our annual My Sister's Place special section, which can be found in our Thursday, Sept. 26 edition, or online by going to https://www.athensnews.com/eedition/. If you'd like to help out, MSP has a wish list of donations located here.
---
OhioHealth’s Shari Blackwell wants people in the community to know she’s there for them.
Blackwell is the new patient navigator at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, specifically focusing on helping community residents who are struggling with an addiction find whatever resources they need.
This can take many forms – whether it’s helping people find the right medication-assisted or counseling-related addiction recovery treatment; getting signed up for Medicaid; or simply just navigating their health insurance and the network of providers in the area.
“What I like to tell people is I’m an employee of OhioHealth, but I am a community resource,” Blackwell said. “I want to point people to wherever they can get the best and quickest treatment, because if somebody is asking for help, they need it now.”
Kelly Cooke, My Sister’s Place’s executive director, noted in an email that MSP often serves shelter residents who are struggling with an opioid addiction.
“Our staff understand that addiction is often part of coping for people who have experienced trauma and would consider it cruel to not provide services to someone who is struggling in this way,” Cooke explained. “Of course, this makes shelter life challenging at times. We work as a team to make the most compassionate, safe decisions we can, keeping in mind the types of situations people will be returning to if they were to be asked to leave. It’s not the easiest road, but we are committed to serving every survivor in every way we can, no matter what challenges they come in with.”
Blackwell said she has a great relationship with MSP partly for that reason. Blackwell added that there’s a lot of stigma associated with both domestic violence and drug addiction, so sometimes the women and others she meets with can be scared to open up to her.
Partly for that reason, Blackwell said it’s important for her to meet her clients “where they are,” whether that’s sharing resources with people who stop by the weekly needle exchange program at the Athens City-County Health Department, or speaking with MSP residents to ensure they know what resources are available to them.
Cooke said MSP has a similar philosophy.
“We work from a harm reduction model in the shelter, meeting the client at their level of readiness for change while maintaining a safe environment,” Cooke said. “We are excited to have Shari at the hospital so that we can offer more treatment options to those who are ready for that level of change in their addiction. She is compassionate and knowledgeable, and understands the complexities of helping people get better. “
Blackwell was a nurse for almost 29 years prior to joining OhioHealth earlier this year. She said she’s excited to come to work every day because she thinks “nobody that struggles with substance abuse should be left behind.”
Regardless of the close relationship with MSP, Blackwell noted that she’s here “for everyone,” and added that she can help anyone struggling with an addiction to anything, not just opioids.
You can reach Blackwell by calling 740-274-4678 or emailing Shari.Blackwell@ohiohealth.com.
Blackwell’s position is funded with help from the Athens County Foundation and Sisters Health Foundation.
