The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday, Aug. 26, hosted its fourth Vivitrol Graduation ceremony at the Athens Public Library.
Eighteen individuals graduated from Prosecutor Keller J. Blackburn’s Vivitrol Program, making a total of 87 participants who have successfully completed the program since it began in October 2015, according to a news release from Blackburn’s office.
Naltrexone is a Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) that’s used in the Vivitrol Program to treat people struggling with opiate and alcohol addiction. The monthly shot works to block receptors in the brain that cause cravings, the release explained. Vivitrol prevents users from achieving the “high” associated with using opiates or alcohol.
Dedicating a minimum 15 months, the release said, “Vivitrol participants undergo rigorous treatment plans and work with many different agencies to ensure that they are on the best path to recovery.”
The Prosecutor’s Office works closely with local agencies such as Health Recovery Services, Hopewell Health Centers and Integrated Services to assist with counseling, job preparation and re-entry services.
In the release, Blackburn said he recognizes that “the support of the community and families of those struggling with addiction is key to a successful recovery.”
The graduation ceremony Monday evening was well attended, including by family members, friends and care providers whom participants worked closely with during their recovery process, according to the release.
During the event, the release said, Blackburn assured graduates that the support from the Prosecutor’s Office was ongoing, stating, “Although your time in this program is coming to an end, we aren’t going anywhere…We will be here throughout this ongoing battle. If you ever need help, don’t hesitate to call us.
“Some people just wanted to lock you up and throw away the key, but the Vivitrol Program allowed you to have that second chance and a fresh start to a brighter future,” he concluded.
Graduate Leeann Brooks spoke at the ceremony, according to the release. Brooks spoke about how the Vivitrol Program was a vital tool in her recovery process. Although it wasn’t always easy to dedicate herself to her sobriety, she said, with the persistence of her counselors, the Prosecutor’s Office staff and her longing for change, she decided to commit to her recovery. Brooks is currently attending Hocking College, working toward earning her associate degree in addiction counseling and is an active advocate in the recovery community, the release said.
The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office is holding a Recovery Walk at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, starting in front of the Athens County Common Pleas Court.
Anyone who’s struggling with addiction should contact the Prosecutor’s Office at 740-592-3208.
