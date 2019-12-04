An Athens woman suffered serious injuries last Wednesday when she was struck by a pickup truck in the Athens Kroger parking lot. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is typically a very busy shopping day at the supermarket.
The Athens Police Department was continuing its investigation into the incident as of Wednesday morning, so could only release limited details about what happened.
Police Chief Tom Pyle, however, on Tuesday did confirm that Janelle L. Kinnaird, 47, of Athens was struck by a vehicle driven by a 50-year-old Athens County man last Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 27. The APD received the call at 4:24 p.m. that day, so dusk would have been approaching. It was also excessively windy that day, though there’s no indication that played a role in the incident.
“She was walking in the parking lot and was struck by a truck, which was moving forward in the lot; the driver was actively looking for parking,” Pyle explained. Earlier second-hand reports had incorrectly suggested that the truck had been backing out of a parking spot.
On Nov. 28, the day after the accident, APD Capt. Ralph Harvey said in an email that the man driving the pickup “is known and cooperating with our investigation, which is ongoing.”
Asked whether charges might be forthcoming against the driver, Police Chief Pyle said Tuesday, “Because this accident occurred on private property, there are only certain applicable charges. Even today, we are discussing the case with the City Prosecutor’s Office and haven’t yet decided what if any charges are appropriate.”
Pyle said he expected the accident report to be completed by yesterday or today, “as well as the initial determination on charges, but that is an estimate, not a guarantee.”
Like Harvey’s assessment from five days earlier, Pyle said that the driver was continuing to cooperate with the investigation.
While Harvey said in his email last Thursday that Athens County EMS transported the victim to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens. The NEWS subsequently learned that Kinnaird had been transported from O’Bleness to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. It’s not certain whether the woman was driven to Columbus or flown by MedFlight. With strong winds that day, it’s possible the helicopter transport service was grounded.
Asked about Kinnaird’s condition Monday morning, a spokesperson at Grant Medical Center in Columbus said she was still listed as a patient there at that time. She would not provide the woman’s condition. In a follow-up call on Wednesday morning, however, a hospital spokesperson said Kinnaird was no longer listed as a patient.
A spokesperson for Kroger declined to comment while an investigation is pending.
The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is typically one of the busiest shopping days of the year at the Athens Kroger, so the parking lot likely was crowded and busy.
