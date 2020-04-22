Editor’s note: This is the second in a three-part series on a little-known Ohio law about townships and cities’ responsibility to pay for the burial of those who are indigent (we had to break it into a third part due to space limitations in this edition). Check out the third part in our next edition on April 30. The first part can be found here.
---
Very few people know about an Ohio law that requires Ohio municipalities and townships to pay for the burial of people within 150 percent of the poverty line. In Athens County, only a few of these burials happen every year.
But even fewer know that under the state’s last biennial budget, $2 million became available over this fiscal year and next year ($1 million for each year) to reimburse those governments for the expenses from this program.
Likely due to that lack of knowledge, only about $19,000 has been appropriated from that fund this entire fiscal year (from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020) to help municipalities pay for those burials. That's out of $1 million available this year alone.
Cheryl Grossman, executive director of Ohio’s Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors, confirmed that number in an interview on Tuesday.
Grossman said she knows that number is low, but she said that few resources are available to communicate that information to the townships, cities and villages that need it.
“We’ve tried to be extremely proactive in having that information up front and center on our website, and we’re also working with the Township Association and then on these regional planning commissions that we want to get involved with,” she said. “It is difficult to get information out. Other than through those types of partnerships and media that we’ve utilized, we don’t have the ability to really advertise this.”
Under that reimbursement program, $11,000 is available to each county in Ohio per fiscal year, Grossman explained, though counties can apply for more funding after that fund is exhausted; a total of $1,000 is available for reimbursement for the burial of an adult and $750 for a child.
As The NEWS reported last week, one can scan the websites for dozens of Ohio’s cities, townships and villages and not find a single reference to their responsibility to pay for these burials, which, granted, are typically done at minimal costs, meaning the indigent person is typically cremated and only given a simple marker in a graveyard of the localities’ choice.
Heidi M. Fought, executive director of the Ohio Township Association, said in an emailed statement last week that Ohio’s townships and municipalities are not required to post notice of their responsibility to cover costs of indigent burials under Ohio’s indigent burial law. The NEWS reported last week that some township trustees were concerned about their lack of ability to perform means testing to truly determine if a person falls under 150 percent of the poverty line. Fought said that in the past, townships in Ohio have had issues with people simply declining to claim a family member’s body in order to not have to pay for that burial.
“Townships in Ohio, in the past, have had issues with family members refusing to claim a loved one’s body simply because R.C. Sec. 9.15 requires a municipality or township to pay for the burial or cremation if a body is not claimed,” Fought wrote. “In 2013, the Ohio Township Association worked with the Ohio General Assembly to include language in R.C. Sec. 9.15 that defines ‘indigent’ to help address the issues townships were having.”
Jack Frech, former Athens County Job and Family Services director, is the VISTA corps member with the Mayor’s Partnership for Progress, a collaboration of mayors of 18 counties in southeast Ohio. Frech communicated to those mayors recently that because of the high poverty rate in that region, the issue of indigent burials is important to talk about.
“Approximately 30 percent of our region’s population falls below the 150 percent federal poverty line guideline,” he told the mayors.
Jack Moquin, funeral director and owner of Hughes Moquin Funeral Home in Athens, said Tuesday that he does inform his low-income clients about the program, and steers those clients toward the township or city government where they reside if they are interested. Only a couple of those clients have gone the indigent burial route in recent years, he said.
However, he added that even his low-income clients have reservations about using the program. “Most of the people do not choose to go that way,” he said.
He explained that in those situations, it’s because the family of the person being buried want to exercise more control over the burial of the loved one, including wishing to pay for a burial service or other extra measures (including a coffin, for example). Moquin added that often, indigent burials are done at a financial loss to funeral homes.
To summarize: $2 Million Dollars is available. Counties can each $11,000, but only $19,000 total statewide has been requested by the counties. The TWP Association says TWPs are "not required" to tell anyone about the programs.
OK, first off, counties can request $11,000. 88 counties X $11,000 = $986,000 or less than half of the $2 Million available. Of course, the counties can apply for more if the initial $11,000 runs out (and easily, another $11,000 for each county is available) but, The TWPs are "not required" to tell anyone about the programs. It might be interesting to know what happens to that other $1 Million plus that never gets requested, as well as what happens to the unspent portion of the $11,000 that is requested, in as much as there must be a goodly amount of that left over each year as indigent burials per the quoted source amount to only a couple per year what with the TWPs being "not required" to tell anyone about the programs. The situation being what it is, is sick, sad, and stupid.
The average profit margin of funeral homes in Ohio is 62%.
What this all comes down to is a law on the books supposedly to provide help to indigent families for which over half of the money raised by the tax is being spent on something else, instead.
