Although its construction is nearly complete, Menards doesn’t have an established opening date for its Athens location because of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The home improvement giant began construction on its Athens store, located at 2009 E. State St., this past spring, and was originally scheduled to open the summer of 2020.
Menard Inc. has 305 stores in 14 states located primarily across the Midwest.
According to state records, the estimated cost for the main store is $6.45 million, while the cost estimate for a lumber storage building is $950,000, The Athens NEWS previously reported.
COVID-19 cases have been rising across both Athens County and the country at large in recent weeks.
Athens County also set its record Wednesday for single-day case increases with 16 new cases of the virus reported. As of Thursday morning, there are 79 confirmed and probable cases and 45 active cases of COVID-19 in Athens County, according to The Athens City-County Health Department.
Ohio has also experienced a steady increase in daily case reports following what was said to be a plateau.
The U.S. set its record for single-day COVID-19 case increases Thursday, with more than 59,000 new cases according to The New York Times.
