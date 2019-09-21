A Meigs County man died early Saturday morning when his motorcycle struck a deer carcass in eastern Athens County, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Brian Timothy Sawyer, 39, of Reedsville, was driving his 2008 Harley Davidson Electra Glide south on Four Mile Creek Road, north of Rock Run, at around 2:30 a.m. when the bike struck a dead deer in the roadway, the Patrol said. The motorcycle continued off the left side of the road and overturned before coming to a stop. The area is south of Coolville and west of Hockingport.

The Patrol release said that Sawyer was transported by the Athens County EMS to Marietta Memorial Hospital in Belpre, where he died from his injuries. Sawyer was wearing a protective helmet at the time of the crash, according to the Patrol release.

The accident remains under investigation, the Patrol said.

