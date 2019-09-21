A Meigs County man died early Saturday morning when his motorcycle struck a deer carcass in eastern Athens County, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Brian Timothy Sawyer, 39, of Reedsville, was driving his 2008 Harley Davidson Electra Glide south on Four Mile Creek Road, north of Rock Run, at around 2:30 a.m. when the bike struck a dead deer in the roadway, the Patrol said. The motorcycle continued off the left side of the road and overturned before coming to a stop. The area is south of Coolville and west of Hockingport.
The Patrol release said that Sawyer was transported by the Athens County EMS to Marietta Memorial Hospital in Belpre, where he died from his injuries. Sawyer was wearing a protective helmet at the time of the crash, according to the Patrol release.
The accident remains under investigation, the Patrol said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.