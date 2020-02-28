When the Reuse Industries board announced in February that the Athens-based nonprofit was closing due to financial issues, one of the board members said a meeting would be held in the near future to discuss how the community could reimagine and pursue ReUse's goals in the future.
Details for that meeting finally came together, and it’s set for this Sunday, March 1, from 2-4 p.m. at Passion Works Studio, 20 E. State St., in Athens.
“Join in a forward-looking community brainstorming about ReUse Reimagined,” a Faceboook event called “ReUse Reimagined" stated on Feb. 25. Debbie Phillips, chief executive director of Rural Action, is listed as hosting the event.
Brian Vadakin, a ReUse Industries board member who was designated as spokesperson for the board in February, laid the groundwork for a successor to ReUse in his statement on Feb. 5 announcing the closing of ReUse Industries and all of its sub-operations including the Athens Makerspace.
“ReUse hopes to engage local citizens and stakeholders in a public discussion in the near future of how the goals of ReUse might be re-imagined in a different form,” he wrote.
In a statement a week later, he added, “In terms of next steps, we are currently finalizing the date/time for an open community meeting to discuss the future of ReUse,” he wrote, referring to the meeting that’s now planned for Sunday. “We hope this will be a productive way for the community to brainstorm different models to continue the impact of ReUse / the Athens Makerspace, albeit in a new form.”
ReUse Industries, one of Athens County’s foremost practitioners and proponents of a zero-waste economy, announced Feb. 5 that it would cease all of its operations, due to an inability to “meet its financial obligations.” That included the Athens Makerspace, a large space that offered wood, fiber/fabric and metal shops, through classes and access to tools, offering a wide variety of industrial-grade equipment for community use.
In his Feb. 5 statement, board member Vadakin wrote, “Innovation comes with high risk, and in recent months ReUse has encountered serious, concurrent financial and operational challenges. The professionals serving on ReUse’s volunteer board, after intensive deliberations over the last few months, have decided that the current business model is not sustainable and will not allow ReUse to meet its financial obligations.”
In that statement, Vadakin summarized the various ReUse operations:
“ReUse Industries, in alignment with its 25-year history of innovation in the zero waste economy, launched multiple initiatives during the last decade.” These, he said, included “a thrift store focused on waste reduction and upcycling; community FixIt workshops that trained visitors to repair household items; the Tool Lending Library that made high-end tools available to visitors; the annual ReUse Competition for artists creating functional and artistic goods from reused materials; and most recently the Athens MakerSpace that offers workshops and a wide variety of industrial-grade equipment for community use.”
