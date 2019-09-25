The Athens Farmers Market is slowly creeping toward a decision about where its new home could be, and it increasingly looks like that location will be the site now occupied by Athens’ East Side dog park, located near the Community Center.
A major meeting is planned for 9 a.m. to noon this Friday (Sept. 27) at the Athens Community center to allow the city, the Appalachian Center for Economic Networks (ACEnet) and a national “place-making consultant” – the Project for Public Spaces – to present a “vision for the design of a public market space” at the dog park site, according to a press release issued Tuesday by ACEnet.
The Farmers Market – located twice a week in the parking lot of The Market on State mall on the Far East Side – has been exploring potential new locations since 2004, due to traffic and space concerns at its current location.
“The Athens Farmers Market Association and Art Market members will be on hand (at the meeting) to share their hopes to become an ‘anchor tenant’ if a public market site can be developed on the Community Center Campus,” the release reads. “Some readers may remember the first visit from PPS in March of 2018, where eight separate community sites were assessed and the community center property was designated for further feasibility analysis.”
The dog park location – if redeveloped – would also serve as a potential space for a “community venue” for other events, the release said.
The NEWS previously reported on the Athens Farmers Market considering this site as one potential option for relocation, as far back as 2015.
Leslie Schaller, director of programs with ACEnet, said Tuesday that a lot of other sites have been considered for the market within city limits.
“The (Athens County) fairgrounds always comes up as a location but it’s just not viable,” Schaller stated. “With the Fair Board it’s private property, and it’s not going to work. Even if it was out on Union (Street) somewhere, that would create even more traffic challenges than if it’s somewhere on East State Street.”
Schaller said that the Farmers Market and ACEnet have worked on a business and marketing plan with the Project for Public Spaces since receiving a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant in 2018.
The next major step in that process is to hold meetings like the one on Friday, Schaller said, and to conduct a “site review.”
Additionally, Schaller noted that there’s still a lot of work left to do – the Market will still have to raise money in order to redevelop the dog park site, if it chooses to go forward with that location.
“The place-making forum will provide the opportunity for community stakeholders to envision how a public market and community venue can promote additional social amenities in the city of Athens,” the release reads. “ACEnet and the City of Athens will continue to develop the site feasibility plan and budget to ultimately secure investment following the city of Athens review and approval.”
Jan Hodson, president of the Far East Side Neighborhood Association, said in a recent post on the FENA group’s Facebook page that she’s concerned about the dog park location. Part of the Far East Side neighborhood is near the Community Center.
“There is only one entrance in and out of there by the CVS (store), and traffic is dense in that area already,” she wrote. “Plus, the area smells bad since it’s next to the (city’s wastewater) treatment plant. We expressed concern also that festivals would add to the traffic and create noise problems for our neighborhood.”
Hodson in a follow-up email emphasized that those are her specific concerns; FENA has not yet taken an official stance on the issue.
Schaller responded briefly to those concerns in the interview Tuesday. She pointed out that the new Athens City Pool has not created any additional traffic headaches at the intersections nearby on East State Street. The hours of the Athens Farmers Market (currently Saturday mornings year round and Wednesday mornings April through October) will “probably change” once it has a permanent home, which could also change the current traffic patterns. As it stands now, traffic does occasionally get dense when the market operates on Saturday mornings at The Market on State.
City Planner Paul Logue encouraged people to attend Friday’s meeting in the release.
“The potential development of this land has been part of our planning discussions for many years,” Logue said. “We look forward to hearing from all potential users of the space, and envisioning a space that is most accommodating to all members of our community for years to come.”
Schaller asked people to RSVP to the Friday Community Center meeting – which is open to the public – so that an appropriate amount of food and refreshments can be ordered. You can do so by emailing create@acenetworks.org.
Logue said the city will find another location for the dog park at the Community Center if the Market moves to that location.
(3) comments
Concerning Leslie Schaller's rebuttal of Jan Hodson's expressed reservations about the dog park site.
"She pointed out that the new Athens City Pool has not created any additional traffic headaches at the intersections nearby on East State Street." Well, pool traffic is dispersed over many days and hours; and it's not as though there wasn't a pool there to begin with.
"The hours of the Athens Farmers Market (currently Saturday mornings year round and Wednesday mornings April through October) will 'probably change.'" Really, Leslie? No Farmer's Market on Saturday morning? You are losing credibility by the minute.
"Even if it was out on Union (Street) somewhere, that would create even more traffic challenges than if it’s somewhere on East State Street.” I had no idea that Union Street traffic beyond Shafer in any way resembled State Street on a Saturday morning.
With reasoning like this from supporters of the proposal, one has reason to be skeptical.
Offensive incursions from the wastewater treatment plant aside, no reason exists that residency of the Farmers’ Market at this location in time not include permanent indoor space for market members, dining space with menus and chefs in monthly flux, a performing arts stage and grounds space accommodating seasonal outdoor events. No reason for the community garden to be displaced, perhaps even enlarged. All of this would parallel the “essence of Athens.” Not as big as Wolftrap, but in its own respects better. https://www.dropbox.com/sh/noza85fiszp030d/AADPApBvCxip2uqlHO9zsUasa?dl=0
Just buy one of the nearly-abandoned Don Wood properties and put the Farmer's Market there.
