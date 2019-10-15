The new Marshalls store is opening in Athens on Thursday, Oct. 24, the company announced in a news release Tuesday morning.
Describing itself as “one of the nation’s leading off-price retailers,” Marshalls is locating in the Shoppes at Athens (formerly called the Athens Mall) on East State Street. It’s occupying space where Sherwin Williams and Goodwill formerly operated.
“Our newest store in Athens will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend, and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for,” Marshalls President Tim Miner said in the news release. “Our buyers create a broad and exciting mix that offers exceptional values for the entire family, and we’re excited to bring this experience to a new neighborhood…”
Marshalls has 1,100 stores operating in 48 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, the release said.
A grand opening is set for 8-10 a.m. on Oct. 24.
This Marshalls outlet will be 21,500 square feet, be open 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays, and include THE CUBE, described in the release as “a hip, in-store boutique of contemporary fashions.”
Regarding employment, the news release said “the new store plans to add approximately 60 full- and part-time jobs to the area.”
The Marshalls chain is owned by the TJX Companies, based in Framingham, Massachusetts. In addition to Marshalls, TJX owns TJ Maxx and Homegoods, among several other retail chains operating in the U.S., Canada and internationally.
