The new Marshalls store moving into The Shoppes of Athens strip mall on the Far East Side is slated to open “toward the end of October,” a spokesperson for the retail apparel/home fashions chain said Friday.
Katie Babb, marketing specialist forThe TJX Companies, based in Framingham, Massachusetts, said a formal news release for the grand opening should be released “a few weeks” before the event.
In addition to Marshalls, TJX owns TJ Maxx and Homegoods, among several other retail chains operating in the U.S., Canada and internationally.
The new store, still awaiting big, new signage, has been under interior construction for several months. It’s occupying space in the East State Street strip mall formerly containing a Goodwill store and Sherwin Williams paint store (both of which have moved to different locations – Goodwill to Columbus Road and Sherwin Williams a few doors down in the same strip mall where Marshalls is going in).
TJK’s website describes the company as “the leading off-price apparel and home-fashions retailer in the U.S. and worldwide.” It says its retail chains offer value to customers “by offering a rapidly changing assortment of quality, fashionable, brand name and designer merchandise generally 20% to 60% below full-price retailers’ (including department, specialty, and major online retailers) regular prices on comparable merchandise.”
According to the website, “Marshalls differentiates itself from T.J. Maxx with a full line of family footwear and an expanded men’s department, as well as The CUBE, a department specifically for juniors.”
A recent news release announcing a new Marshalls store in Austin, Minnesota, said that 22,500-square-foot store – slated to open Oct. 10 – would employ around 60 people in full- and part-time jobs. It’s uncertain if the same numbers will apply to the new Athens, Ohio store.
