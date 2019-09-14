A young man suffered serious injuries and was transported by EMS to OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital after falling from an electric utility pole at a party on Palmer Street in Athens around 10 Friday evening.
A graphic video began circulating Friday evening on social media showing a young man climbing an electric pole at a party in Athens, raising a beer or other beverage as he reached the top. Then a small flash explosion happens (as if he touched the wire) with the man then tumbling to the ground from near the top of the pole. A crowd of young people, apparently partying, is in the foreground of the video.
Athens Police Chief Tom Pyle said in a brief statement over email Saturday morning that he was briefed by his staff and informed that "the person was alive but badly injured, to include broken bones and electrical burns." The APD incident report sent out Saturay morning provided little other information, outside of stating that the man was transported by EMS.
The NEWS does not have the young man's name and so is unable to find out his status at the hospital, although one source who asked to remain anonymous, who formerly worked at O'Bleness Hospital, said the man was airlifted to a hospital in Columbus.
An APD dispatcher said Saturday morning that she didn't have any more information to share on the man's condition, and was unable to confirm if he was transported to another hospital.
OU spokesperson Jim Sabin said Saturday morning that the young man injured was not an Ohio University student.
"Although this person is not a student, we realize students may have been impacted by this incident," Sabin said. "Any student in need of support is encouraged to reach out to the Dean of Students’ office or to Counseling and Psychological Services."
