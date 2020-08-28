A Newark man was arrested on Friday after the alleged rape of a girl at the Ohio University Inn, according to the Athens County Prosecutor's Office.
Bryan C. Sattelmyer, 45, was arrested on Aug. 28, on a complaint charging rape, a felony of the first degree. Sattelmyer allegedly had "sexual conduct" with a 13-year-old girl at the Ohio University Inn, while he was "working on a project in Athens," a press release issued by the Prosecutor's Office stated.
Sattelmyer was arrested at Lowe's in Easton Town Center in Franklin County by the Columbus Police Department and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, according to the release.
“The Prosecutor’s office is aware of additional alleged misconduct, additional potential victims, and additional charges are under consideration as the investigation continues,” Prosecutor Keller Blackburn stated in the media release.
The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, along with the Newark Police Department, also executed a search warrant at Sattelmyer’s residence in Newark Friday afternoon, the release stated.
Sattelmyer will be held in Franklin County awaiting extradition.
This case has been investigated by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Athens County Children Services, Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and the Newark Police Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.