Arrest

Bryan C. Sattelmyer, 45, was arrested at Lowe's in Easton Town Center in Franklin County. Image provided by the Athens County Prosecutor's Office.

A Newark man was arrested on Friday after the alleged rape of a girl at the Ohio University Inn, according to the Athens County Prosecutor's Office.

Bryan C. Sattelmyer, 45, was arrested on Aug. 28, on a complaint charging rape, a felony of the first degree. Sattelmyer allegedly had "sexual conduct" with a 13-year-old girl at the Ohio University Inn, while he was "working on a project in Athens," a press release issued by the Prosecutor's Office stated.

Sattelmyer was arrested at Lowe's in Easton Town Center in Franklin County by the Columbus Police Department and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, according to the release.

“The Prosecutor’s office is aware of additional alleged misconduct, additional potential victims, and additional charges are under consideration as the investigation continues,” Prosecutor Keller Blackburn stated in the media release.

The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, along with the Newark Police Department, also executed a search warrant at Sattelmyer’s residence in Newark Friday afternoon, the release stated.

Sattelmyer will be held in Franklin County awaiting extradition.

This case has been investigated by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Athens County Children Services, Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and the Newark Police Department.

Load comments