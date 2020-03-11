A Youngstown man was arrested on East State Street in Athens early Friday after he allegedly threatened people and assaulted at least one person with a machete.
Randy Sidders, 35, was arrested by the Athens Police Department at around 6:50 a.m. Friday after being located by police near the Walmart on East State Street. He was charged with a second-degree felony count of felonious assault, and Athens County Municipal Judge Todd Grace set his bond at $25,000 with no 10 percent allowed during a hearing Monday. A dismissal entry was filed in court later that day, likely because this case will be considered by an Athens County grand jury for indictment.
Residents at a nearby home advised the APD earlier Friday morning that a “known male was threatening and assaulting the residents with a weapon” and then had fled the area.
Athens Police Capt. Ralph Harvey said in a brief statement Friday that a victim described that weapon as a “machete.”
“We have recovered two-edged weapons as part of this investigation, which is ongoing,” Harvey wrote. “The report indicates that the victim had an injury to a finger and was transported via ACEMS to the hospital.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.