A Youngstown man was arrested on East State Street in Athens early Friday after he allegedly threatened people and assaulted at least one person with a machete.

Randy Sidders, 35, was arrested by the Athens Police Department at around 6:50 a.m. Friday after being located by police near the Walmart on East State Street. He was charged with a second-degree felony count of felonious assault, and Athens County Municipal Judge Todd Grace set his bond at $25,000 with no 10 percent allowed during a hearing Monday. A dismissal entry was filed in court later that day, likely because this case will be considered by an Athens County grand jury for indictment.

Residents at a nearby home advised the APD earlier Friday morning that a “known male was threatening and assaulting the residents with a weapon” and then had fled the area. 

Athens Police Capt. Ralph Harvey said in a brief statement Friday that a victim described that weapon as a “machete.”

“We have recovered two-edged weapons as part of this investigation, which is ongoing,” Harvey wrote. “The report indicates that the victim had an injury to a finger and was transported via ACEMS to the hospital.”

