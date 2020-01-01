Ohio University, Rural Action and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) are moving forward with a plan that would ultimately construct a full-scale acid mine drainage (AMD) water treatment plant in Millfield, near Athens, according to an OU news release.
The ODNR awarded $3.5 million in pilot funding to the project from the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s (OSMRE) Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Economic Development Pilot Program, the release said.
Over the last decade, the release explained, Civil Engineering Chair and professor Guy Riefler in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology has been researching how to remediate acid mine drainage. He has collaborated with Painting and Drawing Chair and professor John Sabraw in the College of Fine Arts’ School of Art and Design, Rural Action, and dozens of OU students to develop a way to transform iron from acid mine drainage into marketable paint pigments.
Encouraged by the success of this partnership’s efforts and the results of its pilot-scale plant in Corning, Ohio, the release said, Rural Action has created a new social enterprise called True Pigments, LLC led by Michelle Shively, Sunday Creek Watershed coordinator.
“We are very excited about the True Pigments business and deeply appreciate our partnership with Dr. Guy Riefler of the Russ College and John Sabraw of the College of Fine Arts,” Rural Action CEO Debbie Phillips said in the release. “This partnership is helping to scale up our work to improve water quality in the region and will result in the restoration of seven miles of Sunday Creek.”
The OSMRE grant will fund the first phase of the project, which is in progress and includes Rural Action acquiring land surrounding the acid mine discharge, arranging financing for the remaining plant costs, and forming the business that will operate the plant and sell the paint pigments, the release said. The group aims to create economic opportunities via jobs in small communities that have been impacted by acid mine drainage. Replication of the technology across Central Appalachia could result in the treatment of many more mine discharge sites, according to the release.
Led by Kaabe Shaw, ODNR abandoned mine land project manager, phase one also will map out permits, drainage, the filling of the property, and parking areas. An engineering firm will develop a detailed design of the plant with specifications, which according to the release, will give the project the credibility needed to secure the remaining funded to complete the project, estimated to cost around $7.5 million.
“We’re working with Rural Action to secure additional support,” Shaw confirmed in the release. “We hope that investors see both the economic and environmental outcomes of this pilot project and finish the treatment plant soon after the site is developed.”
Rural Action is in the process of raising another $4 million through grants, state programs and debt capital to fund the next phase. This phase includes installation of all the necessary components of the treatment facility, including the master control system, piping systems for water and sludge transport, pumps, aeration basins, clarifiers, thickeners, tanks and pigment drying and packaging systems.
In the release, Riefler credited the many students who have been part of the research over the years with its success.
“This technology has really been developed through the creativity and hard work of undergraduate students in class projects, undergraduate researchers, and graduate students,” Riefler said. “The opportunity to have a lasting impact on a local, visible problem has inspired scores of students to enter the environmental field.”
Shaw noted that the collaborative effort between Ohio University, Rural Action and ODNR is unique.
“I think it’s going to actually come about and be something like we’ve never done before in Ohio,” he said in the release.
The group is working to complete construction of the full-scale plant in 2021 or 2022.
