Editor’s note: This story is the third installment of a series detailing the experiences of school districts in the county amid the pandemic.
Last spring, graduating seniors of Alexander High School paraded down the street with their loved ones in decorated cars. The hopeful students, clad in their caps and gowns, were part of a drive-thru commencement ceremony: a unique nod to the end of an unusual senior year.
Supt. Lindy Douglas nodded to this event as one of the many adaptations the district underwent in order to continue the school year and everything associated with it, all with a lack of open buildings.
In March last year, Ohio’s public K-12 schools were shut down as the pandemic was beginning its presence in the state. Teachers in the district had to quickly find ways to continue educating their students, but many families in the district lacked internet infrastructure. Thus, assignment packets were distributed to students so they could continue their coursework.
Staff also mobilized in order to continue bringing meals to students in Alexander Schools. Many students in Athens County obtain a majority of their meals during the school day, and the county has a child food insecurity rate of 24.4 percent as of 2016, according to non-profit Feeding America. In addition, nearly 40 percent of students in Alexander Schools are considered “economically disadvantaged,” according to the Ohio Department of Education’s profile for the district. Staff at Alexander coordinated grab-and-go meal pick-ups for students at multiple locations in the county.
With the pandemic stretching ahead, district leaders ultimately had to pivot to remote learning in an environment where digital connectivity is difficult, Supt. Douglas said, and staff at Alexander spent the summer developing or building upon the skills needed to manage a classroom online.
“COVID kicked us into the digital technology world,” Douglas said.
Students returned to the Alexander campus this fall, operating on a hybrid model of education, after operating at the beginning of their semester remotely.
The Alexander Local School District, which houses roughly 1,540 students, has reported 15 recovered cases of the virus among students, with an additional case being active as of Monday morning, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard available on the district website. Some students who tested positive for COVID-19 were also attending Tri-County Career Center in Nelsonville. Among faculty and staff, eight recovered cases exist. In addition, six recoveries and two active cases exist among non-employee staff.
Douglas noted that a problem Alexander’s buildings identified at the beginning of the pandemic was a limited pool of staff to adapt to historic circumstances, so the district began hiring substitute teachers to assist with carrying out school functions. In addition, some staff transitioned into paraprofessional roles, and the sole nurse in the district gained two nurse aides for her clinic.
In an all-hands-on-deck year, Alexander Schools had successes along the way. For example, Supt. Douglas said the district was the recipient of the Momentum Award, granted by the Ohio Department of Education to schools who made more than one year’s progress on local report cards. In addition, Douglas pointed to the district’s ability to completely transition into a remote modality of education in response to the pandemic.
“It’s been a tremendous team effort,” Douglas said.
Looking ahead, employees of Alexander Schools will have the opportunity to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses as a part of the state's Phase 1B vaccination rollout plan. Douglas noted that as of last week, 191 members of Alexander's employee pool signed up to receive the vaccine.
Douglas nodded to this being a development in the district, but other questions in terms of carrying on the education continuum during the pandemic still need to be answered.
"We know there's an end to this, we just don't know when," she said.
