Two Logan residents sustained injuries following a one-vehicle crash on Monday.
On March 29, at approximately 2:49 p.m., the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a crash on U.S. Rt. 33 near St. Rt. 180.
Candace Hogsett, 26, of Logan, was driving a 2014 Chevy Cruze westbound on the ramp from St. Rt. 180 to U.S. Rt. 33 when her vehicle drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The passenger inside of the vehicle was Aaron Kline, 33, of Logan, according to OSHP.
The driver was transported to the Ohio State University Medical Center via a medical helicopter. The passenger was transported to Grant Medical Center, also via medical helicopter, OSHP reported.
Troopers from the Athens Post were assisted on scene by the Logan Fire Department, Good Hope Township Fire Department, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking County EMS, Medflight and Air Evac, per an OSHP press release.
The crash remains under investigation.
