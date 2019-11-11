A Plains woman was seriously injured around noon today (Monday) after reportedly stopping her car on U.S. Rt. 33 near Athens to retrieve “cargo” lost by another car and getting struck from behind by a semi-truck.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol release reported that Frances C. Stover, 58, of The Plains suffered “serious injury” in the two-vehicle crash. After being transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital by Athens County EMS, Stover was MedFlighted to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, the release said.
A charge nurse at the hospital Monday evening declined to release information about the local woman’s medical status, stating that he legally can only release that information to family. (The NEWS has received status updates on accident victims from Grant Medical Center in the past, including last month.)
The Highway Patrol release left some questions unanswered, including what sort of “cargo” was lost by a pickup truck driving ahead of Stover’s car, and whether Stover had left her vehicle, or tried to leave it, before it was struck from behind by a semi-truck.
The release said that Sara J. McGlumphy, 32, of Belpre was driving her GMC Sierra pickup truck toward Athens on U.S. Rt. 33 near Mile Post 14 (about a half mile northwest of the East State Street exit, near the top of the hill) shortly before noon Monday when her truck “lost part of its cargo.”
Stover was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt behind McGlumphy’s pickup (the release didn’t say how far behind), and “stopped in the right lane of U.S. Rt. 33 to retrieve the lost cargo,” the release said. Bryan R. Wilson, 51, of Albany, driving a 2016 Kenworth semi-truck, then struck the Cobalt in the rear, pushing it off the right side of the highway where it hit a ditch.
No other injuries were reported in the accident, which remains under investigation, the release said.
The Athens Post of the State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Athens Police Department, Athens County ODOT, Athens County EMS and Richland Area Volunteer Fire Department, according to the release.
U.S. Rt. 33 East was closed to one lane for approximately three hours, the release said.
