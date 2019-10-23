A lawsuit was filed in Athens County Common Pleas Court earlier this month alleging a serious pattern of sexual abuse of a young Federal Hocking Local Schools student by a former OU Police Officer – and an alleged attempt to cover-up that abuse – more than a decade ago.
The suit comes more than a decade after fired OU Police officer Robert A. Parsons pleaded no contest to a single count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in Athens County Common Pleas Court. Parsons is named in the suit, as well as current Nelsonville Police Chief Chris Johnson, who was a lieutenant at the OUPD at the time of the investigation into Parsons in 2005-2006.
The suit – filed by Athens and Chicago-based attorney Michael Fradin on behalf of Athens County resident Alison Arocho – mirrors one filed in the Ohio Court of Claims earlier this year against Ohio University, alleging that OU was “deliberately indifferent” to Parsons’ abuse of the minor. The university has denied those allegations, as have Johnson and Parsons in statements this week. Parsons specifically said he “vehemently denied” the allegations in the suit, except for “what I was charged with 15 years ago.”
The suit alleges that Parsons raped Arocho in 2005, starting when she was 15, on multiple occasions during his work hours at “work-related locations,” including on OU property and in his police cruiser, as well as “at least two other minors that he interacted with through the course of his employment with the Ohio University Police Department.” The age of consent in Ohio is 16, so this would be considered statutory rape.
The suit in Athens County alleges that Parsons “directly abused (Arocho) while she was still a minor, while defendant Christopher Johnson was deliberately indifferent to this abuse, despite receiving notice of the abuse and other instances of Parsons engaging in sexual misconduct with minors,” the suit reads. “Defendant Christopher Johnson fostered a safe space for sexual misconduct that empowered Parsons to confidently abuse his authority and victims, specifically Plaintiff Arocho, without fear of reprimand.”
The lawsuit alleges that an investigator with Athens County Children Services interviewed Parsons and notified Johnson of the ongoing investigation into Parsons, and that he was “a danger to minors” on or about Dec. 2, 2005.
Despite that, the suit alleges, “Parsons continued active employment with the Ohio University Police Department even after (investigator) Jill Dorfman notified defendants that, in all likelihood, Parsons had carried on at least one unlawful and abusive sexual relationship with a minor (or minors), and used his position of authority to do so.”
The lawsuit alleges that Johnson was a “close friend of Parsons,” despite him heading the investigation into Parsons. Parsons denied that claim in a statement sent Monday.
“Apparently Mr. Fradin believes he has conducted a more thorough investigation than the good men and women of Children Services and law enforcement,” Parsons wrote. “Mr. Fradin is grasping at imaginary straws and apparently is not familiar with the inner working of an internal investigation. Contrary to Mr. Fradin’s statements, I was immediately placed on paid administrative leave and banned from OU campus, I turned in my badge, weapon and keys, which are not permitted to leave OU property at anytime, and given instructions to make myself available during work hours.
“Lt. Chris Johnson was not my immediate supervisor, as he was the night shift lieutenant, and therefore was placed in charge of the internal investigation and brought to day shift to investigate my internal investigation,” Parsons statement continued. “If Lt. Johnson was a ‘close friend’ as Mr. Fradin implies, then why would he not try to manipulate the internal investigation in my favor? Or why would I file an appeal based on Lt. Johnson violating my Garrity Rights? Although I hold no ill contempt for Lt. Johnson, we were work acquaintances and nothing more. We worked two entirely different shifts.”
The lawsuit additionally alleges that Parsons was allowed to coach Arocho (and others around her) to “influence, manipulate and ultimately coach the responses they would give when questioned by investigators.” Additionally, it alleges that Parsons was allowed to keep his work keys, work computer, access to campus, and other privileges during the investigation, and blames Johnson for that.
Johnson in a brief statement Monday said he “strongly disagrees” with the allegations in the suit, and provided a copy of a letter of commendation he received from then-Assistant OU Police Chief Mark E. Matthews in late March 2006 thanking him for his “extraordinary work on the Officer Parsons investigation.
“Your investigative skills, hard work and attention to detail, made a difficult investigation with numerous issues, a complete investigation and a sound one at that,” Matthews wrote. “…It is also noted that throughout this investigation, you represented the Ohio University Police Department in a highly positive and professional manner.”
The lawsuit further alleges that Johnson made statements to local media in which he claimed he terminated Parsons’ employment “as soon as he knew Parsons was under investigation (by Athens County Children Services)”
OU spokesperson Carly Leatherwood has previously denied claims that the university Police Department allowed Parsons to tamper with the investigation.
“Ohio University does not tolerate sexual misconduct of any kind and abuse of a minor is especially egregious,” Leatherwood said. “When Mr. Parsons was an Ohio University employee over a decade ago, we promptly placed him on administrative leave upon learning of the allegations against him. OUPD then conducted an internal investigation which resulted in his termination. Mr. Parsons was also charged criminally, resulting in a conviction for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.”
PARSONS WAS INDICTED on 12 charges on March 13, 2006, including a third-degree felony count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, three fifth-degree felony counts of importuning, one fifth-degree felony count of complicity to obstructing justice, and seven first-degree counts of falsification, according to Athens County Common Pleas Court records, but it appears that he was offered a plea deal and as a result only was convicted on the unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He was sentenced to serve 180 days in the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail “if not already done so,” a $10,000 sanction, an agreement to have no contact with any female under the age of 18, and to register as a sex offender. That requirement expired in mid-September 2018, Athens County Sheriff’s officials confirmed Wednesday.
Though Parsons appealed his conviction, it was upheld by the Fourth District Court of Appeals in 2007.
Parsons called Fradin an “ambulance chaser” in his statement, and noted that the attorney has filed multiple lawsuits against the university in recent years (Fradin was the attorney who represented, and still represents, several OU grads students with claims of sexual harassment against two university professors.)
“I’m actually surprised he didn’t (allege) me engaging in poor conduct aboard OUPD’s helicopter or their river patrol boat,” Parsons said (noting that the OUPD doesn’t have such amenities. “I look forward to issuing subpoenas for documents, witnesses, ex-boyfriends and poking enough holes in Mr. Fradin’s fabricated case to float him back to that cesspool called Cook County.”
How disgusting that this abuse of a CHILD was completely covered up by The "Adults" at Ohio University. They saw just another Local Child that was expendable to them. Well now its a time of Reckoning and Healing for this poor Woman and her family.
There was no cover up, in a cover up no one goes to jail, looks to me like someone went to jail and did his time
