Athens County’s prosecutor said Monday that a charge of delinquency has been filed in Athens County Juvenile Court against a 17-year-old Nelsonville-York High School student after an online video of her repeatedly punching another student in the face on a school bus last Friday went viral.
The victim in the case is a 14-year-old Nelsonville-York Middle School student with multiple disabilities, her cousin Tammy Miller said in an interview Monday. The video – which went viral over the weekend on Facebook – appears to show the 17-year-old girl repeatedly hitting the 14-year-old girl in the face as they both stand in the middle of the aisle on a school bus.
Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said Monday that a single charge of juvenile delinquency – a charge that would be considered assault (a first-degree misdemeanor) if she were an adult – was filed against the 17-year-old student after his office received the case from the Nelsonville Police Department. He said his office is still investigating and additional charges could be filed against the girl (or others, Blackburn said).
Miller said Monday afternoon that her cousin still had a headache at that time, and her face is bruised.
“She has been seen Friday and last night by a doctor due to headaches and vomiting,” Miller said. “She is upset and scared.”
The NPD in a statement on its Facebook page Friday said anyone with more information on the incident should contact NPD Sgt. John Meeks at johnwmeeks@cityofnelsonville.com
“The Nelsonville Police Department is aware of videos on Facebook of an altercation that occurred on a Nelsonville-York City School bus on Friday,” the NPD statement reads. “This incident has been reported to our department, and the matter is under investigation. Thanks to all who contacted our department about this matter.”
NPD Chief Chris Johnson provided a copy of the incident report Monday afternoon. The report was filed after the victim's grandmother came to the station Friday and provided police with a cellphone video of the incident. The report notes that the victim said she was standing up for a friend who was being bullied by the 17-year-old girl.
While the charge filed against the alleged aggressor in this case is a good first step, Miller (an adult from Logan) said she wants the Nelsonville-York Local Schools to enforce a zero-tolerance bullying policy, and for the alleged offender to not be allowed back on the bus to “hurt other children.”
Miller alleged that the 17-year-old in question has bullied others before.
Miller has scheduled a meeting at the Nelsonville Public Library from 5-6 p.m. this Wednesday to obtain more information on anyone who has been bullied by the girl in question.
School Supt. Rick Edwards confirmed Monday that the School District is conducting "an ongoing investigation into the incident."
"We will be following the student code of conduct as it comes to discipline," he added.
Edwards noted that bullying is something that is "frowned upon" by the School District, adding that we "try to do our best to contain it."
He declined to comment on the allegation that the student in this case has bullied others.
Where was the school bus driver? I hope they try the 17-year old as an adult.(Edited by staff.)
Mr. Edwards seriously "Frowned Upon" That type of behavior is frowned upon? Walking into my house with muddy shoes on is frowned upon. You need to get your district in check. Code of conduct seems like this girl missed the assembly on the Code. That child needs to be kicked out of the district she needs to be homeschooled or confined so no other child endures her rage . Kids like that become resident of our penal system. So at best she'll get 10 days out of school and then she will be on to terrorize another child. I'm sure this is not her first go at this. Shame on you Me. Edwards. If I were you I would figure out something other than just frowning on this situation.
