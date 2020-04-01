Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that WiFi hotspots have already been delivered to Athens City School District students. They were set to arrive Wednesday and be delivered to families Thursday, but, that delivery was delayed, so they haven't been handed out yet.
---
With Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announcing on Monday that Ohio will be extending the suspension of in-school education at Ohio’s K-12 schools through May 1, due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), it looks possible that Athens County’s schools will stay closed for a while.
DeWine said that Ohio’s government will “re-evaluate” that order as it gets closer to May 1. The Athens City School District’s scheduled last day of school this school year is May 28.
That being the case, how will our area school districts continue education, especially in an area where Internet access is such a big issue?
Athens City School District’s solution, as well as several other local school districts incuding Trimble Local Schools, is to provide a large number of Chromebooks (laptops) and WiFi data hotspots to allow students to continue their education at home, Athens City Schools Supt. Tom Gibbs said Tuesday.
The order announced Monday by DeWine, signed by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, extends a previous order from the Department of Health that had closed down those schools since early-to-mid-March.
As of Tuesday afternoon, ACSD had received requests for somewhere in the ballpark of 350 WiFi hotspots for students (a total of roughly 260 households, Gibbs said). Meanwhile, the School District has provided approximately 2,000 Chromebooks to students (the Chromebooks were given to families during drop-off events recently at the local school buildings).
Gibbs said Thursday that the WiFi hotspots were set to arrive Wednesday and handed out starting Thursday, but, that shipment has been delayed.
Gibbs added that based on the complexity of getting everybody set up with the Chromebooks, hotspots and Google accounts, instruction likely won’t begin until Monday, April 6, and even then, that instruction will be limited if not everybody who needs a hotspot has one yet. He’s been posting updates on the school district’s progress on its website.
Gibbs said he was a little surprised by how many Chromebooks were requested, but said he thinks that might be explained by families needing to share devices, especially with many parents working from home and needing to use those devices.
“With the hotspots, I actually thought it would be higher… My guess is once we get things up and running, we may see an increase in the requests for hotspots just because folks who didn’t realize how much bandwidth they’d need,” Gibbs said.
John Hurd, superintendent of Trimble Local Schools, said in a March 24 update on that school district’s website that most students had already picked up Chromebooks, and said that data hotspots had arrived, but he said that those would have to be rotated between the students who need them.
Gibbs said the ACSD has budgeted about $96,000 for the data hotspots, with about $80,000 of that coming from federal funds that the district had planned to use for “professional development, travel and meetings” that won’t be occurring due to the coronavirus.
Gibbs added that ACSD already had the Chromebooks, with the school district buying some of those computers every year to keep its stock updated.
