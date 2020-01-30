Ann Hebert -- women in sports day
Ann Hebert, a ’92 graduate of Ohio University and current vice president of global sales at Nike, will deliver the keynote address at the Breakfast of Champions event Saturday morning. It's part of the city's celebration of National Girls and Women in Sports Day. Provided photo.

Athens Arts, Parks and Recreation is inviting local residents to join them in celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day this weekend.

Events include:

• Saturday, Feb. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Athens Community Center: Athens Breakfast of Champions.

• Saturday, Feb 1, from 3-5 p.m. at the Community Center: Youth Sports Sampler.

• Sunday, Feb. 2, at 3:00 p.m. at the Athena Cinema: “Maiden” viewing and Q&A with Claire Warren.

The main event, Athens Breakfast of Champions, “serves as a positive example of how the community and the university can collaborate to inspire and deliver a positive message,” according to a news release. The event aims to celebrate the achievements of women who are breaking barriers within the sport industry.

The Breakfast’s keynote speaker Ann Hebert is a ’92 graduate of Ohio University and current vice president of global sales at Nike. Following Ann’s keynote speech, a panel of distinguished and decorated females will take the stage to discuss current trends, overcoming adversity in their respected fields, and the future outlook for women in the sport industry, the release said.

Panelists include:

• Julie Cromer, first female director of athletics at Ohio University.

• Caroline (Mast) Daugherty, former OU basketball athlete and Kermit Blosser Hall of Fame inductee.

• Lauren Lappin, 2008 Olympic silver medalist (softball), assistant softball coach at the University of Missouri, St. Louis, and head coach of the Chicago Bandits professional softball team.

• Jen Malik, 2018 Collegiate Club Cyclocross National Championship.

• Brittni Mason, 2020 USA Paralympian, track and field.

• Claire Warren-Russell, doctor and crew member on the first all-female crew to participate and finish the Whitbread Round the World Race (sailing). 

The Athens Breakfast of Champions is free to the community but seating is limited, according to the release. Participants may reserve seats for themselves or their teams by contacting the Athens Community Center at 740-592-3325 or emailing Program Specialist Laura Sowers at lsowers@ci.athens.oh.us.

Thanks to a grant from the Athens Foundation, Athens Arts, Parks & Recreation expanded the event for 2020 to also include a free youth sports sampler, and free viewing of the documentary “Maiden” at the Athena Cinema on South Court Street. 

The youth sports sampler Saturday afternoon includes basketball, soccer and non-contact football. Participants will have the opportunity to trial each sport for 15 minutes. The event will be facilitated by Ohio University Coaching Education Club. Registration is free and may be completed online: https://apm.activecommunities.com/athensrec/Home

Claire Warren, doctor and crew member of the Maiden competitive yacht, is flying in from New Zealand to offer Q&A with audience members Sunday at 3 p.m. with a free viewing of “Maiden.” The film was short-listed for a 2020 Oscar nomination for Best Documentary. Tickets are free for the first 200 participants.

