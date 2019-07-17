Local law-enforcement and health officials, business leaders, recovering substance abusers and other members of the community met in Nelsonville Friday to hold discussions on substance abuse in Athens County.
Athens Helping Overcome Substance Misuse Disorder through Prevention & Education (HOPE) hosted the first-ever, free-to-the-public HOPE Seminar at the public library in Nelsonville.
Rebecca Robison-Miller, chair of Athens HOPE, said the seminar was organized to reduce stigma around substance abuse and share the stories of those involved in the field of treatment and recovery.
The goal of Athens HOPE, she said, is particularly important in a county that has historically grappled with substance-abuse problems.
“We believe this area has faced a pretty pervasive addiction culture for some time, in some form or another,” Robison-Miller said. “More recently, opioids and methamphetamines, but it’s always been there.”
Becky Filar, director of community justice at the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, helped to organize the event. She said many of the speakers are affiliated with Athens HOPE in some way or otherwise volunteered their time to speak at the event.
Filar said the event was important to reduce the stigma surrounding substance abuse. “We wanted to offer a community event that was positive surrounding substance abuse, and the stigma that surrounds that,” Filar said.
Reggie Robinson, emcee of the event, acknowledged that he once suffered from substance abuse. “The theme is recovery,” he said. “I am proud of the fact that I am in recovery, long-term recovery in fact.”
Noting that addiction took everything from him, Robinson recalled a time when people would cross the street to avoid him when they saw him. “I don’t know about you, but addiction stole my dignity, it stole my respect, it stole my very soul,” Robinson said.
Like others, he stressed the importance of sharing stories of addiction and recovery to reduce the stigma around substance abuse.
“It’s harder to spread misinformation about addiction when you know someone who has personally shared their story with you,” Robinson said. “Without a doubt, recovery is beautiful, and more and more people are recovering each day.”
Larry Fisher, executive director of the Appalachian Center for Economic Networks (ACEnet), used his time to stress the importance of rehabilitating people with substance-use disorder and getting them back into the economic community.
ACEnet is an Athens-based community development organization that helps local businesses gets started, and connects the local business community.
He shared his organization’s commitment to providing training to people in recovery so they can re-enter the workforce and gain economic stability in their lives.
“I have learned all the struggles that people in recovery have that never seem to end,” Fisher said. “They seem to always have problems and things that creep up in their lives and make being solid and stable so difficult.”
He said the Athens community has done much to help people in their recovery.
“This Athens community has many, many players who are working on behalf of recovering citizens to find them a nice solid place to stand,” Fisher said. “And ACEnet is trying to figure out where we fit. We want to help everyone in our community find opportunity for financial success.”
He said ACEnet is planning to work with the business community in Athens to help people in recovery find meaningful work.
“We’re going to start reaching out to our local businesses and figure out what it is they need, and how it’s best to connect them to members of our recovery community,” Fisher said. “So when jobs do open up, we understand how to train and how to place people in those positions.”
JENNY STOTTS, DIRECTOR OF Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), presented during the event. CASA is an organization dedicated to helping children cope with trauma, substance abuse in their household, and physical abuse
Stotts discussed the importance of building resilience to trauma. “When I talk about resilience, I’m talking about creating space between a stimulus and a reaction to that stimulus,” she said.
Expounding on this, she discussed how people react when another driver cuts them off while they’re driving on the highway. “We’ve encountered someone cutting us off; how often is our response like this?” Stotts said, snapping her fingers when she said the word ‘this.’ “How often?”
She said people could give in to their immediate reaction, get angry, and make assumptions about the other driver, but a better course is to not immediately react to the negative input.
“Let’s think about this: if there was space between that stimulus, the bad driving, and your reaction, your anger, you could consider alternative hypotheses,” Stotts said. “Because when we have instant reactions, we are not only saying ‘that jerk!’ but we are also assigning qualities to their character.”
She related this to someone who is experiencing trauma. Negative stimuli can overwhelm people experiencing trauma. Trauma can be an adverse gateway to many different problems in a person’s life, she said.
In her work with trauma victims, Stotts said, it’s imperative to find their strengths and employ them.
“The burden on us or the people we’re supporting is to figure out what those strengths are and how to grow them,” she said.
Dawn McKee, a public-health nurse with the Athens City-County Health Department, took time to explain the value of Narcan (the brand name of naloxone, a drug that can reverse an opioid overdose) and discussed the services her agency offers.
McKee said everyone should carry Narcan on them; it’s available over the counter at pharmacies. “Everyone should have it; it does no harm and anybody can administer it,” she said.
The Health Department offers a variety of harm-reduction programs, such as free Narcan kits (two sets of Narcan are included), clean-needle exchanges on Wednesdays and fentanyl test strips. They also offer training on how to properly administer Narcan.
REUBEN KITTLE, DIRECTOR OF diversion/restitution at the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, discussed the opioid crisis in Athens County from a law-enforcement perspective.
Kittle discussed the unique perspective of the Prosecutor’s Office compared to others in the state and country, including the fact that it’s among the very few that offer Vivitrol treatment (a long-term treatment that blocks opioid receptors in the body).
While arresting people can be useful in some instances, he said it’s no longer the primary focus in the struggle against drug abuse. “I think the legal system has realized that arresting your way out of it is not the solution,” Kittle said. “If we’re going to beat it, it’s got to be through recovery.”
He noted that he has never met someone in his time as at the Prosecutor’s Office who’s happy they are addicted to drugs or other substances.
“Drugs in 2019 are so addictive, that it’s consuming, it’s surviving the day, not living their life,” Kittle said. “When somebody is in the middle of addiction, when they wake up in the morning, their first thought is ‘I don’t want to be sick today.’”
Kittle said in his work with people in recovery from substance use, he wants to make sure a relapse doesn’t spiral out of control. He would rather be able to work through a relapse than allow it to get out of hand.
“We would like, once you’re in the program, to never use again, but that’s not reality,” Kittle said. “We want it to be a bump in the road if they have a relapse, not a car crash.”
Betsy Anderson, a speaker representing Serenity Grove – a women’s recovery house in Athens County – discussed the mission of the facility.
She shared the history of the home, and the process of finding the house. She said many deals fell through because people did not want a recovery house in their neighborhood.
After securing the home, they set up their program. The women have chores, hold jobs or search for jobs, and generally support one another, Anderson said.
“We provide a safe, secure, sober home,” she said.
Serenity Grove has been open for just over a year, and Anderson said they already have seen success with two former residents of the recovery home whom they are still in touch with.
“They are going about their lives in ways that are productive and meaningful,” Anderson said.
Friday’s event also featured events for children such as an inflatable bowling game and face paint, and two food truck vendors, Athens Pies & Fries and Kona Ice. Halfway through the three-hour outdoor event, Athens HOPE announced that they’d cover the bill for everyone to get a slice of pizza and a shaved ice.
