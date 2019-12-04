Some folks at Stonewall Farms near Amesville are starting to make a name for themselves in the world of wood. They go by the name Liv’En on the Edg and their product is unique.
What they’re selling is native hardwood that has a live edge. That means it’s processed to leave at least one side natural.
Liv’En on the Edg (www.liveedgewoodshop.com) has two sawmills and a kiln that are being used to turn out wood slabs and timbers for framing. The enterprise also does custom milling, sawing and surfacing, and creates custom-ordered tables and chairs.
The Amesville area company got its start in 2016 with the idea of building a legacy barn using lumber from the dying ash trees on the property. As many Athens County home and landowners are well aware, the ash tree species is dying out due to an infestation of emerald ash borers.
“It evolved from the project of salvaging ash trees out of the woods, to preserve the trees in lumber form and to use for building,” explained T.C. LaVelle, operations coordinator for Liv’En Edg. LaVelle (aka Dr. Tim LaVelle) and brothers Greg and Kevin are “caretakers” of the farm, which has been in their family for seven generations.
“I never liked the word ‘owner,” T.C. LaVelle said. “I always felt that land just had a steward, not an owner.”
Who better to do the work than some longtime friends of LaVelle, whom he describes as “masters of woodworking and artists and builders.”
The team includes Aaron McVey, a fabrication and equipment specialist; local furniture/cabinet maker Thomas Bennett, creative director; Darrold Elliot, chief mechanical operator; and Jerry Meyer, who does marketing, sales and design.
They are working only with dead or dying ash trees and “blow downs” of other hardwood species on the 500-acre farm. Some of the wood is sold in raw, slab form right out of the kiln, and some is being transformed into tables.
“The pallet of colors, shapes, textures and grain patterns of the woods became endless in uniqueness and beauty,” LaVelle said. “Cutting into each log is like an Easter egg hunt or finding the toy in a box of Cracker Jacks.”
While traditional loggers tend to leave a lot of logs in the woods, believing they’re worthless, that’s not the case with the Liv’En on the Edg crew.
“We use the ‘scraps’ from loggers – pieces with no commercial value that would have been left in the woods to rot,” LaVelle said. “But these pieces yield the most unique and beautiful grains.”
Recently, Liv’En on the Edg was hired by Ohio University for a project on West Union Street in Athens where a new medical school building is being erected. Some huge silver maple and basswood trees had to be taken down, and school officials wanted to repurpose the wood.
“They contacted us because one of our sawmills is unique, in that it can cut large logs – 70 inches across and 40 feet long,” LaVelle said. “We have the only mill locally that can cut that big stuff.”
The plan is to turn the wood into furniture or art for the new campus building. Countertops, tables and wall art are some of the possibilities.
“We have milled the logs, and the slabs are air drying,” LaVelle said.
In the days ahead, Liv’En on the Edg plans to sell a line of furniture and other products. In January, some of the company’s items will be on display at the Athens Public Library.
For LaVelle, the enterprise is very personal.
“It never really was about what was to be built from the ash, but the why,” he said. The idea “is to give the wood a lasting, second life. The trees deserve the best I can give them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.