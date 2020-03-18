Local service industry and other at-will workers are bearing the brunt of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) and associated efforts by Ohio’s government to mitigate its spread.
For starters, many local businesses have had to close outright due to recent orders from the Ohio Department of Health. Others have had to reduce their staffs.
What’s more, Ohio University has had to move to an online learning structure, and with hardly any students on campus, that’s meant that many part-time campus employees (including students) who provide services to students are out of work. (Full-time OU employees are in a different situation; see related article in this issue.)
Michael Smith, a part-time custodian in OU’s Culinary Services department, said he was basically told by OU’s HR that he would need to “look for another job” or otherwise wait until the end of the semester to be considered for employment again.
“I have 100 hours of sick time to use but they said that I can’t use that,” he said. “I was prepared for the usual summer layoff but would like to be able to use the sick time to cover the rest of this spring semester.”
Smith said OU’s Culinary department has been a great place to work for; he just feels “a little bit forgotten and can’t seem to get any answers.”
Benji Brite, a local resident who worked at Jackie O’s to maintain that business’ fleet of vehicles and equipment, said Monday that he voluntarily took a lay-off from that business on Monday.
Brite said he’s doing OK; the biggest struggle he had had so far as of Monday was in attempting to apply for unemployment in Ohio. That system has reportedly been overloaded in recent days as thousands of Ohioans have attempted to apply for unemployment support, even as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has expanded flexibility in the system recently and removed some waiting times, as well as expanded its availability to those who are quarantined due to the coronavirus and cannot work.
Brite did say that his biggest concern going forward, like many other laid-off local workers, is health care.
“My coverage lasts through the end of the month, and I talked… about possibly paying my end out of my unemployment, but honestly my insurance, like most people’s, is not cheap, and I don’t know how feasible that’s going to be,” Brite said.
Chelsea Langlois, a worker-owner at Casa Nueva and a former employee at Zoe Fine Dining in Athens, said that with current reductions of her work hours, she’s worried about being able to pay rent through the end of her lease in May.
“I’m opting to take the route of unemployment, because I think it’s going to be more helpful for my situation, but for some part time workers, it will be difficult to decide between unemployment and having hours cut severely,” Langlois explained. “I’m lucky to have two employers that care so much about the community and their employees’ wellbeing.”
Langlois recommended that people continue buying take-out from local restaurants, and whatever other products those businesses can offer. She also recommended that people buy gift cards to help out in these uncertain times.
