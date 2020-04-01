With all of the impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Ohio, one of the less-talked-about issues is that of early childhood education and childcare. In Athens County, two child-development centers have received a “pandemic” license from state government and are still operating.
Over at Francine C. Childs Early Learning Center on Johnson Road in The Plains, located inside the Grace Christian Center, children are still learning and playing, with some modifications to the child-development center’s operations. Late Monday morning, for example, some of the students were outside playing on the playground under the watchful eye of their teacher, Alisha Flynn; later, she read them the P.D. Eastman classic, “Are You My Mother?”
Hannah Cozart, administrator for the Learning Center, explained that the center had to cut its enrollment numbers, with a limit of six children per room as opposed to 10-12, and only three classrooms as opposed to the usual six.
As well, the classes are mixed-ages now, which makes things a little unusual.
“Typically, we would divide children into age groups: an infant age, a toddler age, and then a school-age group,” Cozart explained. “Now we have mixed ages in our classrooms, anywhere from infants to school ages. So our teachers are having to get creative with their lesson plans, trying to adapt them to all ages.”
Per CDC and Ohio Department of Job & Family Services guidelines, Cozart said that the Learning Center is essentially keeping siblings together in the classrooms in order to minimize interactions between different households.
Lead preschool teacher Kity Kirkpatrick said in a brief interview Monday morning, while watching her students play, that the children have adapted to the changes amid the coronavirus pandemic pretty well, all things considered.
“For the older kids, it is registering; they know to wash their hands frequently. With the younger kids, it just goes over their head,” she said. “They don’t understand why things are closed or anything like that… So it’s been kind of difficult, but a lot of these kids are related so that helps for them.”
Kirkpatrick said she thinks local parents are appreciative that some places remain open for child-care and early-childhood education while they still go to work (though of course many parents are either out of work or can work from home). Under Ohio’s pandemic licensure system, professionals with hospital and clinic staff, as well as other health-care and first-responder workers, are given priority with enrollment, followed by all other essential staff as determined by the Ohio Department of Health’s “stay-at-home” order.
The only other early learning center open in Athens County currently under a pandemic license is Nova Learning Center, located just outside Athens city limits. You can find links to both centers with this story online at www.athensnews.com.
