Kelly distillery hand sanitizer
West End Distillery owner Kellery Sauber, above, showcases the four-ounce spray bottles he’s selling that are filled with hand sanitizer he makes out of his facility on Athens’ West Side.

With the dwindling supply of hand sanitizer and other cleaning supplies in the U.S. due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, local distillers including Kelly Sauber, owner of the West End Distillery and Ciderworks in Athens, are moving to produce their own hand sanitizer, using equipment they already have.

Sauber this week began selling his locally made liquid hand sanitizer, available in bulk or in pre-prepared 4-ounce spray bottles.

Sauber said he’s following the World Health Organization’s recommended recipe on the hand sanitizer, with no added essential oils or odors. The sanitizer is FDA-approved, he said.

“We’re bottling 500 (4-ounce) bottles today, and picking up another 6,000 bottles tomorrow,” Sauber said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to take care of everybody in Athens basically.”

You can find the hand sanitizer for sale at the West End Distillery on Athens’ West Side, and also at Shrivers Pharmacy on West Union Street in Athens. At the Distillery specifically, you can buy the 4-ounce bottles ($6 per bottle) or you can buy the sanitizer in bulk for 75 cents per ounce (there is a container limit of 32 ounces per-household, although that limit is much higher for local businesses and health-care organizations), Sauber said.

Sauber said he wanted to make sure local health-care facilities and restaurants are “taken care of” with access to the hand sanitizer.

You can find the West End Distillery’s hours on their Facebook page.

