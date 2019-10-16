A committee of the Athens County Democratic Party during Friday’s lunch hour unveiled a Little Free Library at the Armory Park in Athens.
Athens Mayor Steve Patterson and county Democratic Party Chair John Haseley attended the small gathering with community members who support the Little Free Library initiative.
The local Democratic Party’s Community Service Committee recently completed construction of this particular Little Free Library at Makerspace in Athens.
These tiny libraries – with this one resembling a large finely built wooden birdhouse – have become increasingly popular in recent years.
In a Facebook post after Friday’s event, Janalee Stock, who spearheads the party’s Community Service Committee, wrote, “We launched our Little Free Library today at Armory Park. Thanks, (Athens Mayor) Steve Patterson for giving your blessing to its new home. Thanks, Athens County Democratic Party, for building and donating this beautiful home for books to share…”
The Little Free Library is a “nonprofit organization that inspires a love of reading, builds community, and sparks creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges around the world,” according to littlefreelibrary.org.
In a follow-up email on Friday, Stock said the Little Library project “seemed liked a fun way for our volunteers to spend time creating something that speaks to our values.”
Stock said she recruited her neighbor, Richard Thieret, to lead the build. “I found several volunteers eager to construct the LFL under his guidance at Makerspace,” she added. “Then it was just finding a ‘home’ for it and (Mayor) Steve Patterson loved the idea of adding it to the Armory Park. Sara Boyd helped with the PR and food/drinks.”
Other projects undertaken by the party’s Community Service Committee, according to a news release, include:
• Litter pick-up with Adopt a Highway Program.
• Preparing and hosting a meal at Goodworks,
• Packing food boxes at the Southeast Ohio Food Bank.
• The donation of a Little Free Library at Hope Street apartments
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.