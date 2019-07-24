After a contentious meeting Friday, Athens County’s Board of Revision has ended its use of an expedited foreclosure process used to take over blighted, tax-delinquent property. Instead, the board elected to transfer those cases to the county Common Pleas Court.
This means that the Athens County Land Bank’s attempt to accelerate its ability to take possession of and demolish these blighted properties – many of them located in the communities of Glouster, Nelsonville and Chauncey – has hit a speed bump, though how much of one isn’t clear.
The decision to end use of the expedited foreclosure process came after former Ohio Attorney General Marc Dann on July 18 sent a letter to the three members of the Athens County Board of Revision – county Auditor Jill Thompson, Commissioner Lenny Eliason and Treasurer Ric Wasserman – warning them that he is representing a client before the Ohio Supreme Court in a case that’s challenging the very constitutionality of that process.
In part as a result of that letter, Eliason and Thompson voted in favor of transferring the cases that the Board of Revision would be hearing for expedited foreclosure to Common Pleas Court for adjudication. Wasserman dissented.
Commissioner Eliason voted with Thompson to move the foreclosure cases to the court, citing concerns about the potential impact of the Ohio Supreme Court case
“The problem we have is when you get a writ to the Supreme Court and they’re going to hear it, it’s got merit, whether or not you think it’s going to succeed or not,” Eliason said. “The Supreme Court does not automatically take any case.”
Wasserman, however, contended that shifting these foreclosure cases to Common Pleas Court would result in lengthy delays in the entire process of the county taking possession of abandoned, tax-delinquent properties and demolishing or selling them to a new owner to be rehabilitated.
In his letter, former attorney Dann echoed the conflict-of-interest argument that county Auditor Thompson, a Republican, has made against the use of the expedited foreclosure process – specifically, that Wasserman (a Democrat) is on “all sides of the process” as the county treasurer, chair of the Land Bank and a member of the Board of Revision.
“One of the issues the Supreme Court is considering is whether the treasurer’s three roles in the typical board of revision foreclosure create an unconstitutional conflicte,” Dann argued. “In these cases, the treasurer is both the plaintiff bringing the case and one of the judges deciding the case. And the treasurer (is) also a member of the board of directors of the county land bank, which receives the property free of charge. I believe this creates an inescapable conflict of interest for the treasurer.”
Wasserman on multiple occasions has maintained that his positions on the county Land Bank and Board of Revision are set by statute. He has cited an Ohio Attorney General’s opinion suggesting that there’s no conflict of interest for a public official if he or she is sitting on multiple boards as required by Ohio law.
Wasserman argued that even if the lawsuit were decided in favor of Dann’s client – a Cuyahoga County man who lost a commercial property through a Board of Revision foreclosure – it likely wouldn’t overturn the “thousands” of foreclosures that have been adjudicated through the procedure in question since a state law was passed in 2008 to allow those kinds of foreclosures.
In a follow-up email on Friday, Wasserman expressed displeasure with the county Board of Revision’s decision. “I’m disappointed and angry that this ridiculous lawsuit has been used by the auditor (Thompson) to stop the progress we are making at the Land Bank,” Wasserman said. “The law of the state at this moment is that expedited foreclosure through the BOR is legal, right and proper, and it’s irresponsible of us as public servants NOT to use that tool to make life better for the people in our townships and villages.”
Thompson balked at Wasserman’s contention during Friday’s meeting that she was defending delinquent taxpayers or being an opponent of the Land Bank.
“I don’t ever take either of those positions,” Thompson said. “…I want to make sure it’s being done in the right way and is clear, without question, of any potential conflict of interest.”
AS A REFRESHER ON the Board of Revision foreclosure procedure typically used: Wasserman has previously explained that after the Land Bank is made aware of a tax-delinquent property, a complaint is prepared and serviced – either by Assistant County Prosecutor Zach Saunders or a private, Land Bank-hired attorney – to anybody whom the attorney can find record of who might have a claim on a tax-delinquent property over the last 50 or so years. Failing to find that information, an advertisement will be taken out in a paper of record. If nobody responds within roughly a month of that notice being sent out, the Board of Revision schedules a hearing to determine whether or not the property can be foreclosed on.
“The BOR (then) looks at the evidence – is there a tax delinquency, yes, no? Has it been paid, yes, no? Has everybody who is supposed to be served with notice of this case been notified, yes, no? If the answer to all three questions is yes, then the BOR can adjudicate a foreclosure at that point,” Wasserman has explained.
If the Board of Revision decides to foreclose on the property, there’s a 28-day period after that hearing during which the property owner can contact the county and attempt to pay off taxes.
Once that period elapses, ownership of the property is transferred to the Land Bank and the taxes owed on the property are “extinguished” or otherwise canceled.
After the Board of Revision’s vote this past Friday, these cases will now be sent through Athens County Common Pleas Court. Essentially, at the step in the process listed above where the Board of Revision would schedule a hearing on the case, the Common Pleas Court will schedule a similar hearing using the same rubric listed by Wasserman above.
Saunders said in an interview yesterday (Wednesday) that “historically,” based on what he’s seen in other counties in Ohio, expedited foreclosure cases that go through county courts rather than boards of revision are adjudicated at a slower pace.
However, he noted that so far no expedited foreclosure cases have been fully adjudicated through Athens County Common Pleas Court, though some of those cases were filed recently in the court (and all cases going forward will be filed with Common Pleas, at least until conclusion of the Supreme Court case).
“So, we don’t have a good (local) test subject yet” to know whether the cases will be slower if they go through the court, Saunders said.
Wasserman attempted to compare one of the earliest Land Bank cases that went through Common Pleas Court to the currently in question expedited foreclosure process. That case was filed in Athens County Common Pleas Court on May 18, 2018, but wasn’t adjudicated until February 2019, Wasserman said.
However, that was a traditional foreclosure process, which Saunders said is typically far slower than the expedited version.
Wasserman noted that one of the more recent cases filed through the expedited foreclosure process was filed on April 17, 2019, and the Board of Revision heard that case on June 15, 2019.
THOMPSON SAID DURING the meeting that she’s “very concerned” about the potential for conflict of interest in the foreclosure process, and for the outcome of the Athens County Board of Revision’s foreclosures it had already completed should the lawsuit prevail.
“I feel that we need to make sure that it’s done in a well-thought-out process, in that the homeowners are given proper due process,” she said. “It’s troubling to me that I’m not quite sure that this board has the authority to do that.”
Assistant County Prosecutor Saunders acknowledged during Friday’s meeting that if the Ohio Supreme Court case gets decided in favor of attorney Dann’s client, it could put a legal “cloud” on the titles of the properties obtained by the county through the foreclosure process. Saunders said he isn’t sure how much work it would take for the county to remove that cloud. It all depends on what the high court decides, and with oral arguments not set to commence until November, it likely won’t be until 2020 when the court reaches a verdict.
Wasserman provided in another email Friday a list of tax-delinquent property cases that the BOR was set to hear that will now need to go through county Common Pleas Court. He listed 11 addresses in Nelsonville and almost 20 addresses in Glouster.
