While no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus – aka COVID-19 – have been reported yet in Ohio, the Athens City-County Health Department, local health-care agencies and Ohio University have all made preparations for the virus, which has begun spreading in the U.S. with 60 confirmed cases across 12 states as of Wednesday morning.
OU on March 2 announced that it has temporarily restricted university-related travel to all countries that are listed under the Level 3 and Level 2 warning level from the federal Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC). That would include Level 3 countries China, Iran, South Korea and Italy and Level 2 country Japan.
OU spokesperson Carly Leatherwood said Thursday that a foreign student-exchange group at OU was housed together temporarily at a residence hall on campus after they arrived in Athens recently; however, she added, they are "actively participating in their program" and are no under quarantine or isolation.
Leatherwood's statement came after student news outlet The New Political reported Wednesday night that a group of students from Chubu University in Japan were being housed at an OU residence hall.
"Managing the Coronavirus is a dynamic situation that requires fast-paced adjustments and decision-making," Leatherwood wrote. "Out of an abundance of caution, under the guidance of the Athens County Department of Health and in alignment with best practice from the CDC, a student exchange group was housed together temporarily in a residence hall on campus. However, they are actively participating in their program, and at this time, no Ohio University students, faculty or staff are under quarantine or isolation."
Officials with the CDC, the National Institutes of Health, and other national and international agencies warned in late February that spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. is “inevitable,” despite efforts at that time by the Trump administration to downplay the threat of the virus’ spread into the country. The World Health Organization reported on March 3 some 90,870 confirmed cases of coronavirus internationally, with 80,304 confirmed in China alone and 2,946 deaths in China. In the U.S., nine deaths had been linked to the disease as of Wednesday morning.
Dr. James Gaskell, commissioner of the Athens City-County Health Department, said in an interview last week that his agency is communicating twice weekly with the Ohio Department of Health on the virus, and has updated preparedness plans and policies in place for the coronavirus, including if it reaches a pandemic status.
“We feel pretty well-prepared to deal with this,” Gaskell said.
Keely Stockwell, a spokesperson for OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, said that the coronavirus has been on that health system’s radar for the last few months and continues to be a focus of conversations, meetings and planning.
She said the hospital system is taking proactive steps, including:
• Screening all patients presenting to OhioHealth’s emergency departments and urgent cares for typical signs and symptoms of COVID-19, along with the patient’s relevant travel history. She added that OhioHealth would draw the labs from those screenings and send them to either the CDC or the Ohio Department of Health for analysis.
• Providing an alert system in OhioHealth’s electronic medical record system to flag any patients who meet screening and travel criteria.
• Using the OhioHealth Emergency Clinical Response Team (ECRT) as “first responders.” This team would be tasked with the safe care of any patient who is identified as having met criteria for COVID-19 testing.
• Having an infection prevention specialist on-call 24/7 to immediately respond to any situation.
On its “Heaslth Alerts” page, Ohio University issued the following update on Wednesday: “We have five students with our study-away programs in Italy who were asked to return and are in the process of doing so. Three students were slated for a trip to South Korea, which was cancelled before two of the students left. The third student was already on site for a few days when we cancelled but has returned. Finally, we cancelled two upcoming spring break study-away programs in Italy; 25 students were slated for those programs.”
Meanwhile, the Ohio Department of Health has started a new process for publicly sharing updates on its website, which will be posed every weekday by 2 p.m., the department said in a release issued Monday. That website can be found by going to coronavirus.ohio.gov.
As of Wednesday morning, roughly 212 people in Ohio had returned to the U.S. after having been in China within the previous 14 days. Despite that, Ohioans in general remain at low risk, and there have been no confirmed cases in the state, the Ohio Department of Health reported in the release.
While many of the cases of coronavirus globally have transmitted from person to person after close contact with somebody who lives or has traveled to one of the countries listed above, several cases have been reported in the U.S. recently among people with no travel history to those countries and no known source of exposure, the Ohio Department of Health reported on its website.
As of Wednesday, the World Health Organization reported that the fatality rate from the coronavirus had reached 3.4 percent, exceeding the fatality rate for the standard flu (influenza).
Common signs of infection, according to the WHO, include the following: “respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.” The virus can cause mild symptoms and is very unlikely to kill young, healthy people, but represents a serious risk to people who already have compromised immune systems or are elderly and already have health problems.
There are a variety of public health tips provided by Gaskell and the other agencies mentioned in this story, including:
• Cover your mouth and nose while sneezing.
• Avoid close contact with anybody showing signs of respiratory illness.
• Wash your hand regularly, with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Clean and disinfect regularly touched surfaces in your home and workplace.
Most importantly, if you feel sick after traveling to one of the places listed above, contact your medical provider immediately and try to quarantine yourself away from others.
