Editor’s note: This is the first in a two-part series on a little-known Ohio law about townships and cities’ responsibility to pay for the burial of those who are indigent. Check out the second part in our next edition on April 23.
---
Atop a hilly gravel road in York Township in Athens County, past woods punctuated with purple redbud trees, lies Pedigo Cemetery, a small graveyard with some tombstones dating back to the mid-19th century. In the back of the cemetery lies a grassy field with three graves, watched over by a small, weathered, headless angel statue.
This bit of land, where the three headstones are located, might at one time have been referred to as a “potter’s field” or a “common grave.” It’s where York Township has buried the remains of three people defined in some way as “indigent” under Ohio law, or below 150 percent of the poverty line.
York Township’s Greenlawn Cemetery Sexton Joseph Bishop and Assistant Sexton Don Holley explained as they walked among the graves last Friday that Greenlawn hasn’t buried many indigent people in either Greenlawn or Pedigo cemeteries over the last decade or two, despite Athens County’s status as one of the poorest counties in Ohio.
That’s partly because very few people know that under Ohio law, codified several decades ago, the townships, cities and villages where indigent people live are responsible for paying for the burial of those people (so long as the person, or the person who claims the body, is classified as “indigent.”)
This one fact may be surprising to many people, including those who themselves are living below 150 percent of the poverty line.
A MIDDLE-AGED NELSONVILLE resident whom we’ll call Maggie (she asked The NEWS not to use her name in this story) is one of those people. Her husband died earlier this year after complications from a months-long battle with leukemia.
“He was a loving person,” she said. “Everybody got along with him. He loved Harley-Davidsons (motorcycles); we rode a Harley together.”
After her husband died, Maggie struggled to deal with the grief of that loss while also struggling to pay for the costs relating to his funeral and burial. She ended up choosing to have him cremated because it’s cheaper than a standard burial, with the final cost ending up being around $3,875.
Maggie had no idea that she could have submitted an application to have the costs of her husband’s burial taken care of.
“That probably would have helped, if I had known about it,” she said.
Despite having no cash income outside of a few odd jobs she works, she was able to set up a very lenient payment plan with Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville, which she was grateful for.
Randy Hardman, director of Brown Funeral Home, said that his business has dealt with indigent burials every “once in a while,” and is aware of Ohio’s law involving indigent burials, though it’s not clear why Maggie wasn’t informed of the potential for the city of Nelsonville to cover her husband’s burial. Even outside of that, Brown said he’ll work with low-income people like Maggie to put them on low-cost payment plans, which isn’t uncommon in Nelsonville.
Jack Frech, a longtime anti-poverty advocate and former Athens County Job & Family Services director, said that despite the law on the books, most funeral homes are not advertising the fact that people may be eligible for the free burial service, nor are the townships or cities.
“Athens County has about 500 deaths a year, and about 40 percent of the people in the county would fall under 150 percent of the poverty line,” Frech said. “So, about 200 of them (burials) a year would be reimbursed or paid for… From what I’ve heard from our local government folks, it would be a miracle if they paid for three or four a year.”
Across Ohio, the indigent burial law is not advertised widely on city, township and village websites, nor is this information posted publicly in most places, Frech said. A cursory Google search for the phrase “indigent burial in Ohio” turns up a few news and legal-advocacy articles about the program, but suggests that only a few major cities in Ohio even have policies easily accessible on their websites.
Zach Saunders with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office recalled that he worked with the various townships in Athens County to adopt consistent policies on indigent burials several years ago, so most of those townships should have those policies on the books (though it’s up to them to have adopted those policies).
Athens Township Trustee Ted Linscott, chair of the Athens County Township Association, said it’s clear that all townships need to have a better plan in place for notifying people of the indigent burial law.
Still, Linscott noted that the way the law is structured, these burials will be done as cheaply as possible because many small municipalities and townships don’t have much of a budget for those expenses. In most cases, that’s going to mean cremation, with local funeral homes and other involved partners providing a discount.
“For people that need help… they don’t have the money to have a proper burial, and this is the way for them to be able to get things right, but the statute doesn’t say that the township has to pay for a funeral; we don’t have to pay for embalming for anything like that,” Linscott said. “You just have to make sure that the remains are taken care of. It’s not something that is going to be used all that much.”
Another reason why people might not use the program as much? Some townships might interpret the statute as meaning that they have sole authority over the person’s remains, Frech said, though he said the statute doesn’t speak directly to that. That could lead to difficult situations where families’ requests about where the ashes are buried, or even if the family can have the ashes, might be denied (Linscott said his township would respect families’ wishes on these matters, however).
For York Township workers like Bishop and Holley with Greenlawn, they said they don’t think the lack of usage of the program is because of a lack of compassion; it might just be because families want more control over the burial and funeral process.
Bishop and Holley said they will work with people to bury the remains of indigent people near their loved-ones’ graves, and even do a grave opening and closing at no cost for low-income people.
Still, Holley said that while he’s in favor of the indigent-burial law, he warned that some people might take advantage of the program.
“What scares me some is some people’s going to hear this and they’re going to think, well, wow, if I don’t claim them, then the city, township, your taxpayer dollars are going to take care of them,” he said.
Linscott said he doesn’t think the program will be abused, but he said that townships like his are struggling to determine the best way to test for whether people are indigent.
Frech acknowledged that that’s a challenge, and said townships need more guidance on that, but he added, “the law is the law.”
“It’s been in place for decades now,” Frech said. “The fact that the townships haven’t addressed that in all that time to me isn’t really the problem.”
With the novel coronavirus’ continued impact on the economics of Ohio, as well as its mortality rate, it’s only going to become more important to teach people about the indigent-burial law, Frech said.
Additionally, he said, about $1 million was made available statewide by the Ohio Legislature last year to reimburse municipalities and others for some of the costs of indigent burials (about $1,000 for an adult and $750 for a child).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Chapter 4717-17 Indigent Burial and Cremation, Ohio Revised Code.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.