The Athens-based Little Fish Brewing Company announced Wednesday its plans to expand with a second location near downtown Dayton dedicated to the production of wood-and-barrel-aged sour beers.
The brewery signed a letter of intent with the Columbus-based The Windsor Companies to develop the new 112 Webster St. location, which is projected to begin construction in spring 2021, according to a news release.
“Dayton is growing, and we very much look forward to being part of its future,” said Little Fish Co-Founder Jimmy Stockwell. “We’re excited to become part of the vibrant restaurant and brewery scene and to bring a piece of the spirit of Athens to this strong Community.”
Stockwell and Sean White — both Athens natives — founded Little Fish in 2015. They primarily brew farmhouse and sour ales made with Ohio-grown and processed ingredients at its Armitage Road location. The brewery has won several awards in recent years, including the 2020 Great American Beer Festival Silver medal for its wood-and-barrel-aged fruited sour beer.
“Downtown is really growing into an exciting hub for small and independent restaurants and bars, shopping, entertainment and living,” said Carli Dexter of The Windsor Companies. “We couldn’t be more excited that Little Fish is going to be a part of that.”
