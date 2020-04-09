At least two lists have been created in recent weeks that attempt to tabulate Athens County businesses that are still open that need your support during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
One list, created by the Athens County Convention & Visitors Bureau, lists restaurants that are open for carry-out and delivery, as well as several resources for local food pantries/food donations. You can find that list here.
The second list is one started by Athens resident Rob Delach, and lists a variety of locally owned businesses and restaurants along with information about their hours, their contact information, and what kind of services they are open for (whether it be carry-out, delivery, etc.). You can find that list here, which is being updated by Delach daily. If you'd like your business to be put on that list, email him at rdelach@gmail.com.
Delach said he thinks Athens' locally owned businesses have been very responsible in managing the risk to employees and customers; hence the roll-out of delivery and carry-out options not long after the mandated closure of dining rooms in Ohio due to the coronavirus.
"Some Athens area residents were using email to share information on which local businesses were open and how to make purchases that can help support them in this financially turbulent time," Delach said. "I thought that it made sense to take that information and build it into a resource that the community could use to make better decisions about where and how to spend their money and to do so in the safest manner possible."
Delach added that "buy local" is more important now more than ever.
In other news, multiple resource sheets are available for local and regional businesses during these difficult times.
• The Athens County Convention & Visitors Bureau has this sheet on its website.
• JobsOhio's southern Ohio affiliate has a similar page for coronavirus-related relief, including information on small business loans, on its website.
• The Athens Area Chamber of Commerce has a business toolkit on its website, as well.
