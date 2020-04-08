While doors to the seven branches of the Athens County Public Libraries remain locked until further notice in accordance with the updated “Stay at Home” order, according to a news release, the ACPL wants to remind people that “their library card hasn’t lost its power.” 

“At times like this, libraries are more important than ever as people need access to good information, diversion through a good book or movie, education for themselves and their families, and connection to the wider world,” the libraries’ director, Nick Tepe, said in a news release. “We are committed to ensuring that we meet those needs, even while our physical locations are closed.”

Anyone can access free WiFi in all library parking lots and at additional WiFi hotspots in Amesville and New Marshfield, the release said. A library card with ACPL also accesses online eBooks, audiobooks, films and TV series, comics, research databases, educational courses, craft workshops, magazines and music.

Some eLibrary resources such as Hoopla Digital and AcornTV also allow users to download a title to a device so it can be enjoyed later at a location that may not have access to the Internet. Many resources including Freegal music, Overdrive audio and eBooks, Ancestry.com, and Kanopy film streaming (just to name a few) have expanded their access or collections during this extraordinary time when so many people are sheltering in place. 

According to the release, the libraries’ staff are thinking about additional creative ways they might reach out to patrons; visit their @MyACPL social media accounts for details. Facebook storytimes with familiar faces, a weekly poem performance and writing prompt with Athens Poet Laureate Wendy McVicker, and personalized video tutorials on how to access ACPL’s online resources for the first time are some of the ideas in the works. 

If you don’t already have a library card, you can get an eLibrary version by visiting myacpl.org that gives you instant access to ACPL’s vast eLibrary collection. If you decide you want a full-access card once the libraries reopen, you have that option. Frequently asked questions and important updates can be found at https://www.myacpl.org/coronavirus/

Load comments