The Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance (SEORA), the Ohio University LGBT Center, the Athens community, and people in the southeastern Ohio region will celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month this month with in-person and virtual events.

“Athens has a large transgender and queer community and a significant LGBTQ+ arts, culture, and drag performance scene. Pride in the Athens community provides opportunities for everyone to join in the celebration of queer and trans culture, resilience, and joy,” said Sarah Doherty, the LGBT Center’s assistant director.


